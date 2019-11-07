More News:

November 07, 2019

Former Phillies manager Charlie Manuel to 'sleep out' in support of homeless youth

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Nonprofits Charlie Manuel
Charlie Manuel Phillies Covenant House Eric Hartline/USA Today Sports

Phillies manager Charlie Manuel will sleep outside on Nov. 21 in support of Covenant House, a nonprofit organization that offers services and housing to homeless youth.

Now that he doesn't have to worry about working with Phillies hitters on a nightly basis, Charlie Manuel is planning to spend a night outside in support of Covenant House. 

The Phillies former manager tweeted on Tuesday that was he was partnering with Larry Bowa, current senior advisor to the general manager and former manager, to chair a Phillies team of executives to help raise funds for the nonprofit's "Sleep Out" campaign. 

MORE: Airbnb to verify its listings, with help from former Philly police commissioner Charles Ramsey

Manuel accepted a challenge by the homeless advocacy group to spend a night outside on Nov. 21 in support of homeless youth across America. He tweeted, "We had 11 kids and I grew up poor. There lots of hard times but we always had a roof over our heads. We may have slept 3 to a bed but we were safe."

The "Sleep Out" campaign is an "act of solidarity with the 4.2 million young people who experience homelessness each year," according to the nonprofit's site. 

Covenant House is an organization that provides services to people 21 and under that face homelessness. With shelters in over 30 cities, including Philadelphia, the organization helps 45,000 people year. The group provides emergency items as well as mental health services and medical care, while providing short-term and long-term housing solutions. 

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Nonprofits Charlie Manuel Philadelphia Phillies Homelessness

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Week 10 NFL picks
110519SamDarnold

Airbnb

Airbnb to verify its listings, with help from former Philly police commissioner Charles Ramsey
0272016_Charles_Ramsey_DNC_BM

Depression

Lindsey Vonn opens up about her depression at millennial health forum
Lindsey Vonn depression mental health forum

Phillies

Phillies 2019 free agency primer: 9 burning offseason questions
Phillies-Realmuto-Segura_082019_usat

Food & Drink

Pennsport's Herman's Coffee named one of the 100 best coffee shops in U.S.
Herman's Coffee

Arts & Culture

College students can visit Barnes Foundation for free on Friday
Barnes Foundation

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved