January 20, 2020

Fort Mifflin turning soldiers' barracks into the Cannonball Tavern for one night

Enjoy food, drinks and cannon demonstrations

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Bars
Enjoy a drink at the Cannonball Tavern in Fort Mifflin on Jan. 25.

The historic Fort Mifflin, located on the Delaware River waterfront near the Philadelphia International Airport, is hosting a new event on Saturday, Jan. 25.

The fort, which was bombarded and captured by the British Army during the Revolutionary War, is transforming the soldiers' barracks into the Cannonball Tavern for one night.

RELATED: 'Silicon Valley' star Zach Woods makes fun of Bucks County's Washington Crossing Christmas reenactment

There will be colonial-era beverages and hearty tavern fare, as well as games, an outdoor fire pit and cannon demonstrations.

Tickets are $35 and include food plus one drink ticket. Additional drink tickets will be available for purchase. Profits from the event will go toward educational programming.

Guests are welcome to dress in period costumes but it's not required. 

Cannonball Tavern

Saturday, Jan. 25
6-9 p.m. | $35 per person
Fort Mifflin
6400 Hog Island Road, Philadelphia, PA 19153

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

