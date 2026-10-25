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October 25, 2026

Franklin Institute to open after hours for family FunFest with play zones Nov. 13

The Nov. 13 fundraising event will feature special children's play zones, after-hours museum access and food and drinks, with ticket packages starting at $300.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Family-Friendly Fundraiser
The Franklin Institute Wondrous Space Rob Rabena/Visit Philadelphia

The Franklin Institute will host FunFest: A Night at the Museum on Friday, Nov. 13, featuring after-hours access to exhibits, special children's play areas, food and drinks. The fundraising event supports science education and offers family ticket packages starting at $300.

Families can explore The Franklin Institute after hours on Friday, Nov. 13, during FunFest: A Night at the Museum, an evening featuring interactive exhibits, special children's play areas, food and drinks.

The event runs from 4:30 to 8 p.m. and is a special fundraising celebration supporting the museum's science education programs.

Organizers are planning play zones exclusively for the evening, along with food stations serving kid-friendly bites, small plates and other dinner options. Parents can take part in the activities alongside their children, while an open bar will offer specialty cocktails for adults.

As a fundraiser, FunFest has a different admission structure than a typical museum visit. Tickets are sold in packages, starting at $300 for one adult and one child. A $600 package includes admission for two adults and two children. Children ages 2 and younger can attend for free.

Proceeds will help support The Franklin Institute's education programs, including free and discounted admission for the more than 160,000 students and teachers who visit the museum each year.

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The Franklin Institute is located at 222 N. 20th St. Complimentary self-parking will be available in the museum's garage at 271 N. 21st St. Parking tickets issued after 4:30 p.m. will automatically qualify for free parking.

Strollers are welcome, and a coat check will be available. Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the registration desk on the day of the event.

Additional information and tickets are available on The Franklin Institute's website.

FunFest: A Night at the Museum

Date: Friday, Nov. 13, 2026
Time: 4:30-8 p.m.
Location: The Franklin Institute, 222 N. 20th St., Philadelphia, PA 19103
Admission: Fundraising packages start at $300 for one adult and one child; $600 for two adults and two children
Children: Ages 2 and younger admitted free
Activities: Museum exhibits, children's play zones, food stations and an open bar for adults
Parking: Free self-parking at 271 N. 21st St. for parking tickets issued after 4:30 p.m.

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Family-Friendly Fundraiser Franklin Institute Food & Drink

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