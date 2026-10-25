Franklin Institute to open after hours for family FunFest with play zones Nov. 13

Families can explore The Franklin Institute after hours on Friday, Nov. 13, during FunFest: A Night at the Museum, an evening featuring interactive exhibits, special children's play areas, food and drinks.

The event runs from 4:30 to 8 p.m. and is a special fundraising celebration supporting the museum's science education programs.

Organizers are planning play zones exclusively for the evening, along with food stations serving kid-friendly bites, small plates and other dinner options. Parents can take part in the activities alongside their children, while an open bar will offer specialty cocktails for adults.

As a fundraiser, FunFest has a different admission structure than a typical museum visit. Tickets are sold in packages, starting at $300 for one adult and one child. A $600 package includes admission for two adults and two children. Children ages 2 and younger can attend for free.

Proceeds will help support The Franklin Institute's education programs, including free and discounted admission for the more than 160,000 students and teachers who visit the museum each year.

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The Franklin Institute is located at 222 N. 20th St. Complimentary self-parking will be available in the museum's garage at 271 N. 21st St. Parking tickets issued after 4:30 p.m. will automatically qualify for free parking.

Strollers are welcome, and a coat check will be available. Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the registration desk on the day of the event.

Additional information and tickets are available on The Franklin Institute's website.

Date: Friday, Nov. 13, 2026

Time: 4:30-8 p.m.

Location: The Franklin Institute, 222 N. 20th St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

Admission: Fundraising packages start at $300 for one adult and one child; $600 for two adults and two children

Children: Ages 2 and younger admitted free

Activities: Museum exhibits, children's play zones, food stations and an open bar for adults

Parking: Free self-parking at 271 N. 21st St. for parking tickets issued after 4:30 p.m.



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