Free Coatesville block party to feature food, music, inflatables and kids' activities

Families looking for a free event in Chester County can head to Coatesville on Saturday, Aug. 1, when The Alliance for Health Equity hosts a community block party with food, live music and activities for all ages.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. outside the Brandywine Center at 744 E. Lincoln Highway. It marks the nonprofit's 25th anniversary and the first year of Union Community Care at the center, where it provides primary and dental care.

Free food and refreshments, including Richie's Water Ice, will be available alongside music from DJ Dre Money, inflatables, a Ninja Warrior obstacle course, a Velcro wall, a kids' activity area and a community resource fair featuring local nonprofit organizations.

Organizers will also announce 16 organizations receiving grants through The Alliance for Health Equity's 2026 Seed-and-Scale Match Fund. The program is awarding $350,000 to nonprofits serving the Greater Coatesville area in areas including health care, education, employment, neighborhood connections and community wellbeing.

More information is available on The Alliance for Health Equity's website.

Saturday, Aug. 1 | 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

The Allianace for Health Equity's Brandywine Center

744 Lincoln Hwy.

Coatesville, PA 19320

Free to attend

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