August 24, 2018

Get a free professional headshot at this Philadelphia Museum of Art event

A make-up artist will be available for pre-shoot touch-ups

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Carroll - Philadelphia Museum of Art Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Currently at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, there's a photography exhibit displaying snapshots of artists and performers from the past 150 years.

To tie in with that exhibit, the museum is bringing a photography studio to this month's Final Fridays event on Aug. 31, and between 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Plate 3 will offer free professional headshots. 

Portraits will be taken by Kate Raines, a University of the Arts graduate. A make-up artist will be available for pre-shoot touch-ups, too.

The Final Fridays party also will include live music, spoken word, a gallery tour and arts & crafts. Tapas and alcoholic beverages will be for sale.

Admission to the Philadelphia Museum of Art is $18 online and $20 at the door (students, seniors and children receive a discount). No extra fee is required to join in Final Fridays.

Parking in the museum's garage is $5 after 5 p.m. on Wednesday and Friday nights.

Final Fridays: Work Your Angles

Friday, Aug. 31
5-8:45 p.m. | Free with museum admission
Philadelphia Museum of Art
2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA 19130

