Proceeds from this Friendsgiving dinner will go to The Food Trust

Center City's Mission Taqueria is hosting Friendsgiving on Sunday, Nov. 24. It's not just an excuse to get together with friends before Thanksgiving, though. It's a fundraiser for The Food Trust, a nonprofit that works to provide greater access to nutritious and healthy food.

The event will be a potluck dinner, with all the dishes made by Philly chefs.

Tickets to attend are $150 and will go on sale Friday, Nov. 8, at 2 p.m. There are only a limited number of tickets so if you're interested in attending, you'll want to get them right away. All proceeds will go to The Food Trust.

The dinner will take place from 4 to 9 p.m. at Di Bruno Bros.'s new event space, Banca, located at 600 Spring Garden St.



Below is the Friendsgiving menu. There will be dishes from Andrew Henshaw of Zahav, Marc Vetri of Vetri Cucina, Matt Cahn of Middle Child, Tova DuPlessis of Essen Bakery and more. Beverages will also be provided.



Courtesy of/The Food Trust Courtesy of/The Food Trust The menu for Friendsgiving.



Sunday, Nov. 24

4-9 p.m. | $150 per person

Banca

600 Spring Garden St., Philadelphia PA 19123

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.