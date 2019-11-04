More Events:

November 04, 2019

Proceeds from this Friendsgiving dinner will go to The Food Trust

Well-known Philly chefs are cooking dishes for the event

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Thanksgiving
Mission Taqueria's Friendsgiving Photo by Debby Hudson/on Unsplash

Mission Taqueria's Friendsgiving dinner is a fundraiser for The Food Trust. All the dishes will be provided by Philly chefs.

Center City's Mission Taqueria is hosting Friendsgiving on Sunday, Nov. 24. It's not just an excuse to get together with friends before Thanksgiving, though. It's a fundraiser for The Food Trust, a nonprofit that works to provide greater access to nutritious and healthy food. 

The event will be a potluck dinner, with all the dishes made by Philly chefs.

Tickets to attend are $150 and will go on sale Friday, Nov. 8, at 2 p.m. There are only a limited number of tickets so if you're interested in attending, you'll want to get them right away. All proceeds will go to The Food Trust.

Red Owl Tavern is bringing back Month of 1000 Pies for fifth year | Branzino in Rittenhouse introduces Sunday brunch

The dinner will take place from 4 to 9 p.m. at Di Bruno Bros.'s new event space, Banca, located at 600 Spring Garden St.

Below is the Friendsgiving menu. There will be dishes from Andrew Henshaw of Zahav, Marc Vetri of Vetri Cucina, Matt Cahn of Middle Child, Tova DuPlessis of Essen Bakery and more. Beverages will also be provided.

Mission Taqueria's FriendsgivingCourtesy of/The Food Trust

The menu for Friendsgiving.


Friendsgiving

Sunday, Nov. 24
4-9 p.m. | $150 per person
Banca
600 Spring Garden St., Philadelphia PA 19123

