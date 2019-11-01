Red Owl Tavern is bringing back Month of 1000 Pies for fifth year

Red Owl Tavern is bringing back its popular Month of 1000 Pies for the fifth year, with all proceeds benefitting Philabundance.

Freshly baked cranberry-apple streusel and pumpkin pies are $12 each, or two for $20.

Philadelphians can order pies in advance by calling Red Owl Tavern at (215) 923-2267, or can pick up pies at the grab-and-go station in the front of the restaurant.



A one dollar donation to Philabundance provides two meals to those in need, so for each pie sold, 24 people will be able to enjoy a meal of their own.



At the end of November, the money will be given to the nonprofit, which is the largest food bank in the region.

Pies are available through Saturday, Nov. 30.



