More Events:

November 01, 2019

Red Owl Tavern is bringing back Month of 1000 Pies for fifth year

You can pick up freshly baked cranberry-apple streusel and pumpkin pies this November, with proceeds going to Philabundance

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Restaurants
Month of 1,000 Pies at Red Owl Tavern Photo by Element5 Digital/on Unsplash

Month of 1000 pies at Red Owl Tavern is back for a fifth year.

Red Owl Tavern is bringing back its popular Month of 1000 Pies for the fifth year, with all proceeds benefitting Philabundance.

Freshly baked cranberry-apple streusel and pumpkin pies are $12 each, or two for $20.

RELATED: Enjoy dinner specials in Media during Restaurant Week

Philadelphians can order pies in advance by calling Red Owl Tavern at (215) 923-2267, or can pick up pies at the grab-and-go station in the front of the restaurant.

A one dollar donation to Philabundance provides two meals to those in need, so for each pie sold, 24 people will be able to enjoy a meal of their own.

At the end of November, the money will be given to the nonprofit, which is the largest food bank in the region.

Pies are available through Saturday, Nov. 30.

Month of 1000 Pies

Through Saturday, Nov. 30
$12 per pie, or $20 for two
Red Owl Tavern
433 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19106
(215) 923-2267

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Restaurants Philadelphia Philabundance Thanksgiving Desserts Old City

Videos

Just In

Must Read

NFL

Upon further review: An exclusive look behind the scenes at NFL headquarters on game day
NFL-headquarters_103119_usat

Halloween

Here's what to do with your Halloween pumpkins on Nov. 1
pumpkins recycling

Mental Health

Stress-related disorders, like PTSD, may increase risk for serious infection
ptsd infections stress

Eagles

Mailbag: Sunday's Eagles-Bears outcome is kind of a big deal
110119MitchTrubisky

Halloween

Conshohocken corgi's Wawa Shorti Halloween costume goes viral
Wawa Corgi

Food & Drink

Red Owl Tavern is bringing back Month of 1000 Pies for fifth year
Month of 1,000 Pies at Red Owl Tavern

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved