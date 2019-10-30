Enjoy dinner specials in Media during Restaurant Week

Media, in Delaware County, is hosting Restaurant Week from Sunday, Nov. 3, through Friday, Nov. 15.



During those two weeks, the best restaurants in the borough will offer multicourse meals for $25, $35 or $45.

Diners can enjoy Italian pasta at Fellini Café, barbecue at Sterling Pig, steak at Stephen's on State, Asian fusion at Azie and much more. There are more then 15 restaurants participating.

Making a reservation for Restaurant Week is suggested. For those who plan on driving, Media offers free parking after 6 p.m.



Also, Pairings Cigar Bar on State Street will offer 10% off your bill if you stop in after dinner. Just make sure to show your receipt from a participating restaurant.

Sunday, Nov. 3 through Friday, Nov. 15

$25, $35 or $45 prix fixe meal

