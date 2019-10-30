More Events:

October 30, 2019

Enjoy dinner specials in Media during Restaurant Week

Popular places in the borough will offer multicourse meals for $25, $35 or $45

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
You can go out for an Italian meal during Media's Restaurant Week this November. The borough also offers Chinese, French and Mexican cuisine, as well as comfort food, bar favorites, pizza and farm-to-table eats.

Media, in Delaware County, is hosting Restaurant Week from Sunday, Nov. 3, through Friday, Nov. 15.

During those two weeks, the best restaurants in the borough will offer multicourse meals for $25, $35 or $45.

RELATED: Gabi, an Art Deco-inspired cafe, bringing French fare to North Broad | Primark is opening in Fashion District Philadelphia

Diners can enjoy Italian pasta at Fellini Café, barbecue at Sterling Pig, steak at Stephen's on State, Asian fusion at Azie and much more. There are more then 15 restaurants participating.

Making a reservation for Restaurant Week is suggested. For those who plan on driving, Media offers free parking after 6 p.m.

Also, Pairings Cigar Bar on State Street will offer 10% off your bill if you stop in after dinner. Just make sure to show your receipt from a participating restaurant.

Media Restaurant Week

Sunday, Nov. 3 through Friday, Nov. 15
$25, $35 or $45 prix fixe meal

