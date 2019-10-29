More Culture:

October 29, 2019

Primark is opening in Fashion District Philadelphia

The store will open at the corner of 11th and Market streets

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Primark opening in Philadelphia Courtesy of/Primark

Primark will open in Fashion District Philadelphia at the corner of 11th and Market streets. Pictured above is Primark's Boston location. The store in Center City will open as early as fall 2020.

Primark is the place to go for trendy fashion at inexpensive prices and soon, Philadelphians won't need to take a trip to the King of Prussia Mall to shop at the retailer. 

A new 34,200-square-foot store will open as soon as fall 2020 at the corner of 11th and Market streets in Fashion District Philadelphia.

Headquartered in Ireland, the fast-fashion retailer has been a favorite in Europe for years. Then in 2015, the first U.S. store opened, bringing the latest trends in women's, men's and children's wear, as well as homeware, accessories and beauty, stateside.

The massive King of Prussia location was the second Primark to open in the United States, and since then another location has opened at the Willow Grove Park Mall.

It's incredibly exciting that one is opening in Center City because of the convenience for those who live and work in Philly.

The exact date for the debut of the Center City Primark is to be determined. Store officials say it will open sometime during the retailer's next financial year, which runs Sept. 13, 2020, through Sept. 11, 2021.

Other stores within Fashion District Philadelphia include H&M, Forever 21, Ulta Beauty, Century 21 and Express Factory Outlet.

