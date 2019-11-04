Branzino in Rittenhouse introduces Sunday brunch

Branzino Italian Ristorante in Rittenhouse is introducing Sunday brunch beginning Nov. 10.



Chef and owner Luan Tota said he has been working on adding brunch service since he reopened the restaurant last year following a two-year hiatus due to a fire.



Brunch hours will be 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays, and reservations can be made online. Through the end of 2019, complimentary mimosas will be available for all guests 21 and older.

One exciting item on the brunch menu is the smoked fish plateau for four with roasted branzino white fish salad, house-cured smoked salmon, cream cheese and toasted bagels.

Other options include oysters, stuffed calamari, steak and eggs, French toast with balsamic strawberries, and poached duck eggs.

The BYOB restaurant is located at 261 S. 17th St. and open Tuesday through Sunday for dinner.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.