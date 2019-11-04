More Culture:

November 04, 2019

Branzino in Rittenhouse introduces Sunday brunch

Through the end of 2019, complimentary mimosas will be available

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Brunch
Branzino brunch in Rittenhouse Courtesy of/Mike Prince

Branzino Italian Ristorante in Rittenhouse will be offering Sunday brunch service for the first time beginning Nov. 10.

Branzino Italian Ristorante in Rittenhouse is introducing Sunday brunch beginning Nov. 10.

Chef and owner Luan Tota said he has been working on adding brunch service since he reopened the restaurant last year following a two-year hiatus due to a fire.

RELATED: The Good King Tavern's second floor is now a French wine bar

Brunch hours will be 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays, and reservations can be made online. Through the end of 2019, complimentary mimosas will be available for all guests 21 and older.

One exciting item on the brunch menu is the smoked fish plateau for four with roasted branzino white fish salad, house-cured smoked salmon, cream cheese and toasted bagels.

Other options include oysters, stuffed calamari, steak and eggs, French toast with balsamic strawberries, and poached duck eggs.

The BYOB restaurant is located at 261 S. 17th St. and open Tuesday through Sunday for dinner.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Brunch Philadelphia Restaurants

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

DeSean Jackson reportedly headed for surgery as Eagles weigh bringing in WR help
14_11032019_EaglesvsBears_DeSean_Jackson_KateFrese.jpg

Odd News

Rat rides SEPTA train, causes chaos for passengers
Rat SEPTA MFL train

Parenting

Does taking acetaminophen while pregnant increase chances of a child having ADHD and autism?
Pregnant Woman during third trimester

Phillies

What they're doing: Phillies will pay Jake Arrieta $20 million, decision on Odubel Herrera looms
odubel-herrera-phillies_043019_usat

Food & Drink

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf weighs in on whether a hot dog is a sandwich
Gov. Tom Wolf hot dog sandwich

Food & Drink

Red Owl Tavern is bringing back Month of 1000 Pies for fifth year
Month of 1,000 Pies at Red Owl Tavern

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved