January 01, 2023

A gas explosion in Port Richmond damaged multiple homes on New Year's Day, Philadelphia Fire Department says

Around 3 a.m.. on the corner of Miller and East Atlantic Streets the blast occurred injuring at least three people

By Brian A. Saunders
A gas explosion in Port Richmond destroyed multiple homes Sunday morning. According to reports, at least three people were injured when the blasts occurred around 3 a.m. near Miller and East Atlantic Streets.

Multiple homes were damaged in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia after a gas explosion early Sunday morning. 

According to the Philadelphia Fire Department, shortly before 3 a.m., officials responded to calls of an explosion in the area near the 3500 block of Miller Street.

MORE: Nearly one year after deadly Fairmount fire, U.S. to mandate better smoke alarms in public housing

At least two people were rescued from the debris of the explosion, and three people were taken to the hospital for injuries. There were no deaths during the incident. 

One man, identified as Chris, told CBS3 that he was sitting in his car with his girlfriend when the explosion happened. He was one of the people who was treated by medical services. 

"Just out of nowhere, I heard a loud bang, and I felt my car pushing over the curb," Chris said. "I felt debris and everything; glass was broken, so my first instinct was to see if she (his girlfriend) was okay, and so I got out of my car and came around to the passenger side to make sure she was okay."

Two rowhomes were completely destructed to the point of rubble, while other buildings incurred damages such as blown-out windows and doors from the explosion. 

The incident was placed under control at 5:06 a.m., according to the fire department. 

MORE: Fire at Independence National Historical Park building was arson, NPS rangers say

The Office of Emergency Management and the American Red Cross is offering assistance, hot beverages, blankets, and support at the nearby Bernard Samuel Recreation Center.

There is an investigation into the cause of the incident by Philadelphia Fire Marshals Office. 


