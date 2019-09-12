Chinese scientists use CRISPR to edit genes of HIV patient

Chinese scientists have used the gene-editing tool CRISPR in an attempt to cure a man of HIV, according to the first published account of using the technology to treat a disease in an adult.

About 19 months ago, the patient, 27, received an infusion of blood cells altered to resist the AIDs virus. The patient has not shown any adverse side effects related to the gene-editing, according to the report, published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Last year, a different Chinese scientist was rebuked for using CRISPR to edit embryos that became twin girls.