More Health:

September 12, 2019

Chinese scientists use CRISPR to edit genes of HIV patient

The man had no side effects, but the technique did not cure his infection

John Kopp
By John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff
Health Stories Gene-Editing
CRISPR gene editing 04162019 Source/Image licensed by Ingram Image

.

Chinese scientists have used the gene-editing tool CRISPR in an attempt to cure a man of HIV, according to the first published account of using the technology to treat a disease in an adult.

About 19 months ago, the patient, 27, received an infusion of blood cells altered to resist the AIDs virus. The patient has not shown any adverse side effects related to the gene-editing, according to the report, published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Last year, a different Chinese scientist was rebuked for using CRISPR to edit embryos that became twin girls.

RELATED STORY: Penn Medicine treats two cancer patients with gene-editing tool CRISPR

CRISPR enables scientists to cut DNA at specific locations – permanently altering a person's genetic code.

The latest case drew praise from a University of Pennsylvania genetics expert who penned a commentary alongside the report.

"That's really good for the field," Dr. Carl June told the Associated Press. "There are no ethical concerns on this one."

The altered cells continue to work, but they are not enough of them to rid the man of HIV, the report said. 

Though the intervention failed to eliminate HIV from the man's cells, his survival bodes well for doctors seeking safe CRISPR-based therapies, according to STAT

"They attempted a moonshot, and while they did not land on the moon, they got back home safely," Fyodor Urnov, of the Innovative Genomics Institute at the University of California, Berkeley, told STAT.


John Kopp

John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff

john@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health Stories Gene-Editing China CRISPR

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Police

Former officers: Openly racist Montgomery County police chief, deputy rule by intimidation
Keith and Sandy Youse

Eagles

Eagles vs. Falcons: Five matchups to watch
091119BrandonGraham

Addiction

Trump administration to ban flavored e-cigarettes
Trump to ban flavored e-cigarettes

NHL

Wells Fargo Center introduces $25 standing room tickets to Flyers games
Assembly Room WFC

Television

'American Pickers' coming to Pennsylvania, New Jersey in November
071215_AmericanPickers

Halloween

'Terror Behind the Walls' at Eastern State Penitentiary
Terror Behind the Walls at Eastern State Penitentiary

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved