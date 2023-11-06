More Culture:

November 06, 2023

Geno's Steaks opens cheesesteak shop inside Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia

The iconic company – best known for its flashy, flagship restaurant on Passyunk Avenue – now has three locations in South Philly

John Paul Titlow
By John Paul Titlow
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Cheesesteaks
Geno's casino location THOM CARROLL/for PhillyVoice

Geno's Steaks has opened a shop inside Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia. Above, the cheesesteak maker's flagship shop at Ninth Street and Passyunk Avenue.

One of Philadelphia's most recognizable cheesesteak brands is expanding its footprint. 

Geno's Steaks, the longtime across-the-street rival of Pat's at Ninth Street and Passyunk Avenue, has opened a cheesesteak shop inside Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia, according to the Philadelphia Business Journal.  

The new location – Geno's third in South Philly – can be found inside the casino's 10th Street Market. Geno's also has a shop at the Xfinity Live! entertainment complex on Pattison Avenue near the sports stadiums. 

Geno's previously had a stand inside Citizens Bank Park from 2004 to 2006.  

Last year, Geno's crossed state lines into New Jersey by opening a shop inside FoodieHall, a virtual food court that offers multiple restaurant options for delivery and pickup. 

Geno's Steaks debuted on Passyunk Ave in 1966. The now-iconic cheesesteak shop was run by its well-known –and at times controversial – owner Joey Vento until his death in 2011. Vento's son Geno, for whom the shop was originally named, now runs the business. 

John Paul Titlow

John Paul Titlow
PhillyVoice Staff

johnpaul@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Cheesesteaks Philadelphia Geno's Steaks Casinos South Philadelphia

Videos

Featured

Limited - Corolla Outer Banks - Horses

These legendary wild horses have been roaming the beaches of Corolla Outer Banks for over 400 years
Limited - NJDOT - Chris Lockwood

NJDOT crew supervisor shares first-hand experiences from 15 years spent working on state and interstate highways

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

New Jersey elementary school janitor arrested for allegedly tampering with food items
Janitor arrested Cumberland County

Sponsored

How to maximize your investment strategy
Purchased - A private banker advising a couple

Men's Health

Grieving the death of a loved one is hard, and many men struggle to realize how it affects their lives
Sad Man Grief

Food & Drink

Geno's Steaks opens cheesesteak shop inside Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia
Geno's casino location

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Cowboys game
110523JalenHurts3

Holidays

Glide into winter magic with the return of the ice rink at Dilworth Park
Ice rink Dilworth park

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved