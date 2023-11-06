Geno's Steaks opens cheesesteak shop inside Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia

One of Philadelphia's most recognizable cheesesteak brands is expanding its footprint.

Geno's Steaks, the longtime across-the-street rival of Pat's at Ninth Street and Passyunk Avenue, has opened a cheesesteak shop inside Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia, according to the Philadelphia Business Journal.

The new location – Geno's third in South Philly – can be found inside the casino's 10th Street Market. Geno's also has a shop at the Xfinity Live! entertainment complex on Pattison Avenue near the sports stadiums.

Geno's previously had a stand inside Citizens Bank Park from 2004 to 2006.

Last year, Geno's crossed state lines into New Jersey by opening a shop inside FoodieHall, a virtual food court that offers multiple restaurant options for delivery and pickup.

Geno's Steaks debuted on Passyunk Ave in 1966. The now-iconic cheesesteak shop was run by its well-known –and at times controversial – owner Joey Vento until his death in 2011. Vento's son Geno, for whom the shop was originally named, now runs the business.