South Jersey residents can now order Geno's Steaks through Cherry Hill virtual food court

For the past 56 years, Geno's Steaks has proudly served cheesesteaks around the clock at its East Passyunk Avenue location — and now, for the first time, any South Jersey resident craving the Philly delicacy can enjoy it a bit closer to home.

Geno's Steaks opened this month at Foodiehall, a virtual food court in Cherry Hill that offers multiple restaurant options for delivery and pickup only.

Foodiehall customers can choose from a variety of Geno's sandwich options, including cheesesteak hoagies, steak hoagies, pizza steaks and slow-cooked roast pork sandwiches. Toppings include whiz, American cheese, provolone, mushrooms, peppers, raw onions and fried onions.



"I have a home in Cherry Hill, and I followed Foodiehall’s launch last year,” Geno Vento, owner of Geno's and son of its founder, said in a release. “We receive lots of requests to deliver our cheesesteaks outside of the Philadelphia area, so we’re really happy we can now offer our cheesesteaks and roast pork sandwiches to South Jersey residents by being a part of this concept."

Customers can place orders through the FoodieHall website and then either pick up their food at 1931 Olney Avenue in Cherry Hill or have it delivered. Delivery is currently only available in New Jersey within a 10-mile radius of the food hall.



Foodiehall was opened by business partners Dan Goldberg and Nick Ballias in February. The idea was to offer a virtual food court with a variety of options ranging from fast-casual to upscale, so family members would no longer have to compromise on a single restaurant or waste money hiring multiple delivery drivers for different restaurants. A similar concept in the region is the Commons, a virtual food hall in University City that opened in October 2020, serving food from multiple restaurants cooked in ghost kitchens.

At first, Foodiehall had six restaurants in operation. Since February, they've added two more, and are set to roll out additional brands in the coming months.

Including Geno's, the eight restaurants now offered in the dining hall are: Criss Crust, DaNick's Craft Burgers, Simply Fowl, Mac N Toastie, Dando Tacos, Canting Wok and Noodle Bar and Fornire Italian Kitchen. The Foodiehall team curated menus from each restaurant, and the food is made in the establishment's state-of-the-art kitchen.

The company has a philanthropic Meal4Meal program in which every meal ordered at Foodiehall translates to a meal being donated to someone in need through Feeding America. In Foodiehall's first year in business, they are on pace to donate 50,000 meals.

Foodiehall's owners believe that partnering with a local favorite like Geno's will not only entice more customers to try their e-restaurant, but also will further help combat hunger.

"When you support Feeding America, you help their nationwide networks including school-based food pantries, emergency disaster relief and more,” Goldberg said. “And adding a brand as popular as Geno’s will not only make local cheesesteak and roast pork lovers happy, but it means that more meals will be donated to those in need, which we couldn’t be happier about.”

The food hall is open Tuesday through Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.