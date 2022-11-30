Want to eat free McDonald's for life? Enter holiday sweepstakes for chance to win a McGold Card

A few lucky McDonald's customers will soon have lifetime supplies of Big Macs, McNuggets and fries in their futures.

For the first time since 2018, the fast-food chain is hosting a sweepstakes to give away McGold Cards, bestowing free McDonald's for life to three fans, who will each get three additional cards to give to family or friends.

How does one enter to win a rare McGold Card? From Dec. 5 through Dec. 25, orders placed through the McDonald's app will act as an entries to the contest. Customers must opt into the MyMcDonald’s Rewards program in order for their orders to be counted as entries. Fans can also enter without making purchases by visiting the McDonalds for Life sweepstakes website starting Dec. 5. Entries are limited to one per customer per day.

"Our fans have been fascinated by the lore of the McGold Card and if it really exists,” said Tariq Hassan, McDonald’s USA Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer. "And now, we’ll make this McDonald’s legend a reality for our fans by giving them the ultimate holiday gift – a chance to win a card and then share access to it with three of their family or friends. Just by using the McDonald’s App, everyone can experience the joy that comes with sharing McDonald’s this holiday season.”

Those who win the contest will join the ranks of famous gold card holders like Mitt Romney, Warren Buffett and Bill Gates. McDonald's founder Ray Kroc, franchisees and the company headquarters have all been known to give away the elusive cards.

The McGold Cards are not exactly limitless, as the name of the restaurant's name suggests. Their value is based on two meals each week for 50 years, which amounts to about $1,040 per year.

McDonald's upcoming contest is part of its new "SZN of Sharing" holiday promotion, which will offer daily deals on food, as well as merchandise drops, through the company's app.

Deals throughout December will include buy-one-get-one Big Macs and Crispy Chicken Sandwiches, 50-cent Double Cheeseburgers, and free six-piece McNuggets. Among the merchandise featured throughout the month will be McDonald's-themed hoodies, pajamas and T-shirts, plus unique items like Chicken McNuggets stockings and a puzzle depecting McDonald’s dipping sauces.

The three winners will be selected from separate random drawings by an independent organization, the company said, and the McGold Card winners will be notified on Jan. 9.