How to win a Hersheypark roller coaster ride with the Giants' Saquon Barkley

Saquon Barkley played his high school football in the Lehigh Valley, and then spent three years playing college football at Penn State, so even though he's spending his pro days in New York, the 22-year-old has plenty of Pennsylvania roots.

Which is probably why Barkley is headed to every Pennsylvanian's favorite in-state theme park, Hersheypark, for a Q&A session — oh, and a rollercoaster ride with two extremely lucky fans.

The park announced the event, which will be held June 8, and the related sweepstakes contest on Thursday morning:

The Q&A event itself will be first-come, first-serve on June 8, according to Hersheypark's web page for the event. The sweepstakes contest, which you can enter here, will decide which fan (plus one guest!) gets to ride the park's Lightning Racer ride with Barkley.

(This whole idea brings to mind Zoo With Roy's quest to visit the Philadelphia Zoo with Roy Halladay: a nice, wholesome activity with a personable athlete.)

If you need help deciding whether you can handle the Lightning Racer, while sitting next to one of the best running backs in the NFL, here's a first-person video of the attraction:

Anyone interested in riding the Lightning Racer with Barkley can enter the sweepstakes once per day between now and Sunday, June 2, for a chance. Ten other winners won't get the roller coaster ride, but they will receive tickets to the park, an autographed photo of Barkley, and park merchandise.

If an Eagles fan happens to win the contest, please tell Barkley – who by all accounts seems like a swell young man – to take it easy on the Birds this fall. He ran for 231 yards and two touchdowns, and caught 16 passes for 140 yards and a touchdown, against the Eagles in 2018. That needs to stop.

