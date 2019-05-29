More News:

May 29, 2019

Fortune 500 includes 15 Philly-area companies in 2019

By Michael Tanenbaum
Business Fortune 500
Comcast moved up one spot in this year's Fortune 500 and has now made the list 24 years in a row.

Fifteen Philadelphia-area companies earned places in the Fortune 500 this year, including one that just cracked the top 10.

Now in its 65th year, the list is a reflection of year-to-year growth and is determined by the revenue each company earned.

Together, the companies on the list represent two-thirds of U.S. GDP with $13.7 trillion in revenues, $1.1 trillion in profits and $22.6 trillion in market value. The companies employ 28.7 million people worldwide.

Atop the list are Walmart ($514.4 billion), Exxon Mobil ($290.2 billion), Apple ($265.6 billion), Berkshire Hathaway ($247.8 billion) and Amazon ($232.9 billion).

Several familiar names from the Philadelphia area made the list. Here's a rundown of which companies made the cut.

10. Amerisource Bergen

Revenue: $167.9 billion
HQ: Chesterbrook, Chester County
Sector: Healthcare
Employees: 20,500

32. Comcast

Revenue: $94.5 billion
HQ: Philadelphia
Sector: Telecommunications
Employees: 184,000

35. DowDuPont

Revenue: $85.97 billion
HQ: Wilmington
Sector: Chemicals
Employees: 98,000

187. Lincoln National

Revenue: $16.42 billion
HQ: Radnor, Delaware County.
Sector: Financial
Employees: 11,034

198. Aramark

Revenue: $15.78 billion
HQ: Philadelphia
Sector: Business Services
Employees: 227,200

284. Crown Holdings

Revenue: $11.15 billion
HQ: Yardley, Bucks County
Sector: Materials/Packaging
Employees: 33,429

293. Universal Health Services

Revenue: $10.77 billion
HQ: King of Prussia, Montgomery County
Sector: Healthcare
Employees: 75,650

344. Air Products & Chemicals

Revenue: $8.93 billion
HQ: Allentown, Lehigh County
Sector: Chemicals
Employees: 16,150

349. Campbell's Soup

Revenue: $8.68 billion
HQ: Camden
Sector: Food, Beverages & Tobacco
Employees: 23,000

392. PPL

Revenue: $7.78 billion
HQ: Allentown, Lehigh County
Sector: Energy
Employees: 12,444

400. UGI

Revenue: $7.65 billion
HQ: King of Prussia, Montgomery County
Sector: Energy
Employees: 13,000

428. Toll Brothers

Revenue: $7.14 billion
HQ: Horsham, Montgomery County
Sector: Engineering & Construction
Employees: 4,900

451. Burlington Stores

Revenue: $6.66 billion
HQ: Burlington, Burlington County
Sector: Retailing
Employees: 44,000

454. Chemours

Revenue: $6.63 billion
HQ: Wilmington
Sector: Chemicals
Employees: 7,000

497. Navient

Revenue: $5.61 billion
HQ: Wilmington
Sector: Lending
Employees: 6,500

