Fortune 500 includes 15 Philly-area companies in 2019

Fifteen Philadelphia-area companies earned places in the Fortune 500 this year, including one that just cracked the top 10.

Now in its 65th year, the list is a reflection of year-to-year growth and is determined by the revenue each company earned.

Together, the companies on the list represent two-thirds of U.S. GDP with $13.7 trillion in revenues, $1.1 trillion in profits and $22.6 trillion in market value. The companies employ 28.7 million people worldwide.

Atop the list are Walmart ($514.4 billion), Exxon Mobil ($290.2 billion), Apple ($265.6 billion), Berkshire Hathaway ($247.8 billion) and Amazon ($232.9 billion).

Several familiar names from the Philadelphia area made the list. Here's a rundown of which companies made the cut.

Revenue: $167.9 billion

HQ: Chesterbrook, Chester County

Sector: Healthcare

Employees: 20,500

Revenue: $94.5 billion

HQ: Philadelphia

Sector: Telecommunications

Employees: 184,000

Revenue: $85.97 billion

HQ: Wilmington

Sector: Chemicals

Employees: 98,000

Revenue: $16.42 billion

HQ: Radnor, Delaware County.

Sector: Financial

Employees: 11,034

Revenue: $15.78 billion

HQ: Philadelphia

Sector: Business Services

Employees: 227,200

Revenue: $11.15 billion

HQ: Yardley, Bucks County

Sector: Materials/Packaging

Employees: 33,429

Revenue: $10.77 billion

HQ: King of Prussia, Montgomery County

Sector: Healthcare

Employees: 75,650

Revenue: $8.93 billion

HQ: Allentown, Lehigh County

Sector: Chemicals

Employees: 16,150

Revenue: $8.68 billion

HQ: Camden

Sector: Food, Beverages & Tobacco

Employees: 23,000

Revenue: $7.78 billion

HQ: Allentown, Lehigh County

Sector: Energy

Employees: 12,444

Revenue: $7.65 billion

HQ: King of Prussia, Montgomery County

Sector: Energy

Employees: 13,000

Revenue: $7.14 billion

HQ: Horsham, Montgomery County

Sector: Engineering & Construction

Employees: 4,900

Revenue: $6.66 billion

HQ: Burlington, Burlington County

Sector: Retailing

Employees: 44,000

Revenue: $6.63 billion

HQ: Wilmington

Sector: Chemicals

Employees: 7,000

Revenue: $5.61 billion

HQ: Wilmington

Sector: Lending

Employees: 6,500