February 26, 2019

Sign up for goat yoga at the historic Cliveden estate in Germantown

There are three chances to participate this March

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
A new trend has taken the fitness world by storm: goat yoga!

Join local organization Philly Goat Yoga this March at Cliveden, a historic estate in Germantown. The three upcoming goat yoga classes will take place in the Carriage House, a heated barn on the property.

Class begins at 11 a.m. and lasts 45 minutes. The Nigerian Dwarf goats will interact with participants during the yoga session, then after there will be 15 minutes for selfies with the animals.

Tickets for goat yoga are $35. Students in the area – Chestnut Hill College and many other schools are close by – can attend for $25 with a valid ID. 

There's also an option to bring your kid to play with the kid goats. This $50 ticket is for families with children between 7 and 15. Each ticket registers one adult and one child.

After class, participants are invited to hang out at Cliveden and take a tour. The significant Philadelphia historic site was at the center of the 1777 Battle of Germantown during the American Revolutionary War. Tours of the estate will start at 12:15 p.m. Tickets are $10.

Indoor Goat Yoga

Saturday, March 2
Sunday, March 17
Saturday, March 30
11 a.m. | $35 per person
98 E. Cliveden St., Philadelphia, PA 19119

Sinead Cummings
