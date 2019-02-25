More Events:

February 25, 2019

Watch a curated selection of the internet's best cat videos at the movies

'Cat Video Fest' raises money for local animal shelters

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
People love cat videos. C'mon, you know watching Keyboard Cat for the millionth time still brings a smile to your face.

This March, you can watch a curated selection of the internet's best cat videos at Landmark's Ritz Five movie theater in Old City.

RELATED: Watch "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire" while orchestra performs score live | 22nd annual Fur Ball benefiting Morris Animal Refuge will have carnival theme | Movie Tavern now offers $5 movie tickets on Tuesdays

The "Cat Video Fest" screening will be Monday, March 11, at 7 p.m. It's a "compilation reel of the latest and best cat videos culled from countless hours of unique submissions and sourced animations, music videos and, of course, classic internet powerhouses." 

Tickets are $15 and a portion of proceeds will go to local animal shelters.

Philadelphia's Ritz Five is the only theater in the area screening the curated cat videos, but you check out where else in the country it's being shown here.

"Cat Video Fest"

Monday, March 11
7 p.m. | $15 per person
Landmark's Ritz Five
214 Walnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19106
(215) 440-1184

