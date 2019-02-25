Watch a curated selection of the internet's best cat videos at the movies

People love cat videos. C'mon, you know watching Keyboard Cat for the millionth time still brings a smile to your face.

This March, you can watch a curated selection of the internet's best cat videos at Landmark's Ritz Five movie theater in Old City.

The "Cat Video Fest" screening will be Monday, March 11, at 7 p.m. It's a "compilation reel of the latest and best cat videos culled from countless hours of unique submissions and sourced animations, music videos and, of course, classic internet powerhouses."

Tickets are $15 and a portion of proceeds will go to local animal shelters.

Philadelphia's Ritz Five is the only theater in the area screening the curated cat videos, but you check out where else in the country it's being shown here.

Monday, March 11

7 p.m. | $15 per person

Landmark's Ritz Five

214 Walnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

(215) 440-1184



