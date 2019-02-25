More Events:

February 25, 2019

Watch 'Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire' while orchestra performs score live

Tickets for the movie-concert go on sale soon

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Harry Potter Goblet of Fire "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire"/YouTube

"Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire," which was released in 2005, is the fourth installment in the Harry Potter series.

This summer, the fourth Harry Potter movie will be screened at the Mann Center for the Performing Arts. 

"Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire" will be shown on a 40-foot screen, while the Philadelphia Orchestra performs the movie score live.

RELATED: Q&A with Jonathan Van Ness from "Queer Eye" ahead of his "Road to Beijing" tour

Unlike the first three films, the "Goblet of Fire" score was not composed by John Williams. It was created by Patrick Doyle.

In the film, Harry begins his fourth year at Hogwarts and is chosen by the Goblet of Fire to compete in the Triwizard Tournament.

The movie-concert will be Saturday, July 20. Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, March 1, at 10 a.m. They can be purchased via Ticketmaster, by calling (800) 745-3000 or at the Mann Box Office.

"Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire" with the Philadelphia Orchestra

Saturday, July 20
8 p.m. | $25-$75 per person
Mann Center for the Performing Arts
5201 Parkside Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19131
(215) 546-7900

