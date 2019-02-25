Watch 'Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire' while orchestra performs score live

This summer, the fourth Harry Potter movie will be screened at the Mann Center for the Performing Arts.

"Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire" will be shown on a 40-foot screen, while the Philadelphia Orchestra performs the movie score live.

Unlike the first three films, the "Goblet of Fire" score was not composed by John Williams. It was created by Patrick Doyle.

In the film, Harry begins his fourth year at Hogwarts and is chosen by the Goblet of Fire to compete in the Triwizard Tournament.

The movie-concert will be Saturday, July 20. Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, March 1, at 10 a.m. They can be purchased via Ticketmaster, by calling (800) 745-3000 or at the Mann Box Office.

Saturday, July 20

8 p.m. | $25-$75 per person

Mann Center for the Performing Arts

5201 Parkside Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19131

(215) 546-7900



