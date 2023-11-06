Dallas Mavericks player trolls city by wearing Jason Kelce jersey

After the Eagles defeated the Cowboys on Sunday in South Philadelphia, that beatdown extended down to Dallas itself. Mavericks forward Grant Williams, who spent the previous four seasons playing with the Boston Celtics, sported a Kelly green Jason Kelce jersey before the Mavs' game against the Hornets on Sunday night:

A reporter asked, "Who's 62?" Williams replied, "Jason Kelce, you know, best center in the game... Happy birthday Jason Kelce, too, shoutout on the win."



Dallas fans, understandably, were not happy, writing, "Cut him now we are done with him," and "Yeah, get him off the team," amongst other things.

I get it. If Tyrese Maxey, a Cowboys fan and Texas native, wore a CeeDee Lamb jersey before a Sixers game after Dallas beat the Eagles, I'd imagine a good chunk of people would be pissed off. To the victor belong the spoils, however, and Birds fans don't have to worry about that as they cruise into the bye week with an NFL-best 8-1 record.

