October 21, 2019

Gravediggers' Ball photos: The ghoulish gala to benefit Laurel Hill Cemetery

By HughE Dillon
PhillyVoice Contributor
Gravediggers Ball 9 HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Spencer Katz, as 'Dead Elvis,' won the costume contest at the Gravediggers' Ball at the Mütter Museum on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019.

The Friends of Laurel Hill Cemetery hosted their 15th Annual Fundraising Gala, the Gravedigger’s Ball, at the Mütter Museum in Center City on Oct. 18.

Guests dressed in costumes or formal wear and enjoyed an open bar, hors d’oeuvres, dinner stations, live entertainment, and dancing throughout the evening.

Guests also had opportunities to explore the unique collection at the Mütter Museum and learn about some of the the exhibits which share history with Laurel Hill Cemetery.

Proceeds from the Gravedigger's Ball benefit the preservation, maintenance, accessibility, and educational interpretation of Laurel Hill Cemetery, which is the first cemetery in the United States to receive the designation of National Historic Landmark.

Check out photos from the Gravedigger's Ball below:

Gravediggers Ball 8HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Niema Nelson and Vernon Green are shown above at the Gravediggers' Ball at the Mütter Museum on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019.

Gravediggers Ball 7HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Adrienne Taylor, Melanie McManus and Jessca Maher attend the Gravediggers' Ball at the Mütter Museum on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019.

Gravediggers Ball 6HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Ghosts Robert 'Bunny' Thompson and Lora Lewis attend the Gravediggers' Ball at the Mütter Museum on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019.

Gravediggers Ball 5HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Charlotte Smith, Kourtney Townsend, Jackie Griffin and Laura Picciano attend the Gravediggers' Ball at the Mütter Museum on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019.

Gravediggers Ball 4HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Bowen Knarr and Kate Sheldon are pictured above at the Gravediggers' Ball at the Mütter Museum on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019.

Gravediggers Ball 1HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Nancy A. Goldenberg, left, president of Laurel Hill Cemetery Co., welcomes the ghouls to the Gravediggers' Ball at the Mütter Museum on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019.

Gravediggers Ball 3HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Joanne and Joseph DiFrancisco are shown the Gravediggers' Ball at the Mütter Museum on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019.

Gravediggers Ball 2HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Louis Marion and Jen Su attend the Gravediggers' Ball at the Mütter Museum on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019.

HughE Dillon
PhillyVoice Contributor

