Gravediggers' Ball photos: The ghoulish gala to benefit Laurel Hill Cemetery

The Friends of Laurel Hill Cemetery hosted their 15th Annual Fundraising Gala, the Gravedigger’s Ball, at the Mütter Museum in Center City on Oct. 18.

Guests dressed in costumes or formal wear and enjoyed an open bar, hors d’oeuvres, dinner stations, live entertainment, and dancing throughout the evening.

Guests also had opportunities to explore the unique collection at the Mütter Museum and learn about some of the the exhibits which share history with Laurel Hill Cemetery.

Proceeds from the Gravedigger's Ball benefit the preservation, maintenance, accessibility, and educational interpretation of Laurel Hill Cemetery, which is the first cemetery in the United States to receive the designation of National Historic Landmark.

Check out photos from the Gravedigger's Ball below:

HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Niema Nelson and Vernon Green are shown above at the Gravediggers' Ball at the Mütter Museum on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019.

HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Adrienne Taylor, Melanie McManus and Jessca Maher attend the Gravediggers' Ball at the Mütter Museum on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019.

HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Ghosts Robert 'Bunny' Thompson and Lora Lewis attend the Gravediggers' Ball at the Mütter Museum on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019.

HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Charlotte Smith, Kourtney Townsend, Jackie Griffin and Laura Picciano attend the Gravediggers' Ball at the Mütter Museum on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019.

HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Bowen Knarr and Kate Sheldon are pictured above at the Gravediggers' Ball at the Mütter Museum on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019.

HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Nancy A. Goldenberg, left, president of Laurel Hill Cemetery Co., welcomes the ghouls to the Gravediggers' Ball at the Mütter Museum on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019.

HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Joanne and Joseph DiFrancisco are shown the Gravediggers' Ball at the Mütter Museum on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019.