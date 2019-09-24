More News:

In honor of Gritty's birthday, four new bobbleheads of the mascot exist now

Gritty Bobbleheads
0923_Gritty original Photo courtesy/Bobblehead Hall of Fame

The original Gritty bobblehead is sold out.

Gritty has the most bobbleheads of any other mascot to be released in a single year, so in honor of the mascot's birthday, the orange-haired Flyers' cheerleader is getting four more. 

Some of the early bobbleheads that hit the market after Gritty's September 2018 unveiling are either completely sold out or cost $800. There have been boxing bobbleheads, a 4th of July bobblehead, some with wrecking balls, some with the Liberty Bell, and some to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

To celebrate Gritty's first birthday, here are four new ones.

2019 NHL Stadium Lights

This is part of the FOCO 2019 Stadium Lights Series, which also features a slew of other players and mascots, including Iceburgh, the Pittsburgh Penguins mascot, Sidney Crosby, the NJ Devil, and the Flyers' Claude Giroux.

0923_nhl lights grittyPhoto courtesy/Bobblehead Hall of Fame

In honor of Gritty's first birthday, four new bobbleheads were just released.


Mascot bobblehead ornaments

This 4" tall mascot ornament will arrive in time for the holidays this year, along with a bunch of other mascots. 

0923_ornament grittyPhoto courtesy/Bobblehead Hall of Fame

In honor of Gritty's first birthday, four new bobbleheads are being sold.


NHL Halloween 

In this one, Gritty is popping out of a decorated seasonal pumpkin and ships in early October. What more could you want?

0923_halloween grittyPhoto courtesy/Bobblehead Hall of Fame

In honor of Gritty's first birthday, there are four new bobbleheads available.


LOVE Park statue goes GRITTY

This one is a spoof on the city's beloved LOVE statue in Center City, but instead it says GRITTY. This is a special edition bobblehead, along with the previously sold wrecking ball and Liberty Bell keepsakes.

0923_love grittyPhoto courtesy/Bobblehead Hall of Fame

In honor of Gritty's first birthday, there are four new bobbleheads available.


