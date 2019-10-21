Gritty makes cameo in 'The Simpsons' 30th-annual Halloween episode

The Flyers' lovable orange mascot made a special appearance in "The Simpsons" long-running Halloween special Sunday night, but he looked a bit different.

Gritty's cameo during the 30th installment of the spooky "The Treehouse of Horror" special on FOX was during a bit titled "Heaven Swipes Right."

In it, Homer is in a spoof of a 1978 movie "Heaven Can Wait," so he dies too early by choking at a hot dog and gets to choose how he wants to be reincarnated back to Earth. All of the options are for someone who was supposed to die the same day as Homer.

One of his choices is Gritty, except he's purple and wearing a green jersey.

Of course, Gritty responded to the cameo on Twitter.

"Remember Barney? This is him now. Feel old yet?"

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.