March 10, 2019

Gwyneth Paltrow makes fun of herself and her company Goop in 'SNL' cameo

The actress and lifestyle brand owner came onto the March 9 episode to spoof herself

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Gwenyth Paltrow made a surprise cameo on the March 9 episode of "Saturday Night Live" to spoof herself and her lifestyle brand Goop.

The reality that Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle brand, Goop, is chock full of phony and bizarre products is not especially funny. But the CEO making fun of the brand and herself is.

Paltrow made a surprise cameo on the March 9 episode of "Saturday Night Live" to make fun of herself as CEO and her brand's products by forgetting what any of them do or what's inside.

RELATED: 'SNL' cold open spoofs Gayle King's CBS interview with R. Kelly

Her character, Fifer James, is a Goop manager that comes on Weekend Update to help Goop employee Baskin Johns, played by Heidi Gardner. This is Baskin's second sit-down with Weekend Update where she tries and fails to explain Goop products without getting flustered and thinking about how Paltrow is watching and might fire her.

Turns out Paltrow's character can't remember what any of the products are or what they do either, except for salt, which she calls "angry sugar." The pair can only describe a Himalayan salt scrub as "Number one!"

"So what does Goop stand for?" Update host Michael Che asked.

"Gwenyth opens our paychecks," the women replied.

