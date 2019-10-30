More News:

October 30, 2019

With Halloween storm looming, Philly area communities rescheduling trick-or-treat

Pennsylvania and New Jersey counties are changing Halloween due to impending heavy rain on Thursday

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Halloween decorations outside a row house in Philadelphia.

Halloween decorations outside a row house in Philadelphia.

Hey parents, it looks like you might have to get your trick-or-treaters' costumes together soon than expected.

Communities in Pennsylvania and New Jersey are rescheduling Halloween due to an impending storm that's likely to bring heavy rain to the region during trick-or-treat hours on Thursday. 

According to the National Weather Service in Mount Holly, New Jersey, the rain is expected to begin in the Philadelphia area on Wednesday after 3 p.m. and continue through Thursday afternoon. 

Starting later Thursday evening, NWS says showers and thunderstorms are likely, with gusty winds up to 15 m.p.h. and a low of 50 degrees Fahrenheit.

In light of the spooky weather, a few communities are either moving up trick-or-treat festivities or pushing them back. 

West Chester, Atlantic City, and Spring Township in Berks County are all moving Halloween to Wednesday night. Others, like Mantua Township, Collings Lake, and Buena Vista Township in New Jersey, are pushing the festivities back a night until Friday, Nov. 1. 

As of Wednesday afternoon, Philly has not changed its official trick-or-treat times.

Officials are recommending parents check with their local communities to confirm if the weather has changed official trick-or-treat times.

