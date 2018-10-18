More Events:

October 18, 2018

Head to Yoga Hive Philly for a Halloween-themed class on Oct. 31

Make sure you wear a costume you can move in

By Sinead Cummings
Yoga Hive Philly is hosting Halloween Candlelight Flow.

Plan on indulging in chocolate and candy this Halloween? Those mini Snickers and Reese's are so hard to resist.

Go ahead and enjoy your treats, then burn off those extra calories in no time at Yoga Hive Philly's Halloween Candlelight Flow on Wednesday, Oct. 31.

At the evening yoga class (7-8:30 p.m.), participants will move from pose to pose in the dark, with only the glow of candles and orange glow sticks. Halloween tunes will play to get everyone in the holiday spirit.

All participants are also encouraged to wear a costume to class. The person with the best one will win a Yoga Hive goodie bag, so dress to impress.

Tickets for the Halloween sweat sesh are $15 and can be purchased online.

Halloween Candlelight Flow for Witches & Warlocks

Wednesday, Oct. 31
7-8:30 p.m. | $15 per person
Yoga Hive Philly
1914 E. Passyunk Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19148

Sinead Cummings
