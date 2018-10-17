Mark your calendars for this BYO-pumpkin workout at the Art Museum steps

Because trick-or-treating and Halloween parties don’t align with everyone’s #fitnessgoals, the local fitness brigade, Core Fitness, created a celebratory Halloween-inspired workout for the fitness obsessed.

At 9 a.m. Saturday, October 27, people are invited to join Core Fitness at their usual stomping grounds — the Art Museum steps — for a pumpkin-accompanied workout. Yep, you read that correctly: this is a BYO-pumpkin workout that encourages participants to bring their own gourd to add resistance and a little extra weight to traditional boot camp-style exercises.

This is an annual event that adds a little fall flair on Core Fitness’s standard butt-kicking Saturday morning workout.

Core Fitness founder Gina Mancuso suggests opting for a 5- to 10-pound pumpkin for the workout.

The workout costs $20 for a drop-in and you can sign up here or on ClassPass.