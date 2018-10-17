More Health:

October 17, 2018

Mark your calendars for this BYO-pumpkin workout at the Art Museum steps

It's time for the Core Fitness annual Halloween event

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Events
byo-pumpkin-workout-core-fitness Gina Mancuso/Core Fitness

A group shot form last year's BYO-pumpkin workout at the Art Museum steps.

Because trick-or-treating and Halloween parties don’t align with everyone’s #fitnessgoals, the local fitness brigade, Core Fitness, created a celebratory Halloween-inspired workout for the fitness obsessed.

byo-pumpkin-workout-core-fitness-2
At 9 a.m. Saturday, October 27, people are invited to join Core Fitness at their usual stomping grounds — the Art Museum steps — for a pumpkin-accompanied workout. Yep, you read that correctly: this is a BYO-pumpkin workout that encourages participants to bring their own gourd to add resistance and a little extra weight to traditional boot camp-style exercises.

This is an annual event that adds a little fall flair on Core Fitness’s standard butt-kicking Saturday morning workout.

Core Fitness founder Gina Mancuso suggests opting for a 5- to 10-pound pumpkin for the workout.

The workout costs $20 for a drop-in and you can sign up here or on ClassPass.

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Fitness Events Philadelphia Museum of Art Workout Fall Halloween Fitness

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

15 bold Sixers predictions (and explanations) for the 2018-19 season
101618_Embiid-Simmons_usat

Business

Owner of Ocean City's Manco & Manco pizza freed from prison
Manco & Manco

Holidays

Not sure what to do for Halloween? Here's a list of 15 events in Philly
Carroll - Halloween Decorations

Television

Upcoming FX series described as feminist 'Black Mirror' based on work of Philly writer
her body and other parties

Eagles

What they're saying: How the latest NFL trade rumors impact the Eagles
101618_Amari-Cooper_usat

Addiction

Surgeon General: Alternative opioid addiction strategies more viable than safe injection sites
Jerome_Adams_Surgeon_General

Escapes

Limited - Cape Town South Africa

$3419 & up -- South Africa: 8-Nt. Cape Town & Safari Trip w/Flights
Limited - Punta Cana

$1599 & up -- All-Inclusive 7 Night Punta Cana Trip with Air

 *
Limited - New Zealand

$3853 & up -- 14-Night Beauty of New Zealand Tour
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.