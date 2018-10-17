Mark your calendars for this BYO-pumpkin workout at the Art Museum steps

October 17, 2018
Because trick-or-treating and Halloween parties don’t align with everyone’s #fitnessgoals, the local fitness brigade, Core Fitness, created a celebratory Halloween-inspired workout for the fitness obsessed.
This is an annual event that adds a little fall flair on Core Fitness’s standard butt-kicking Saturday morning workout.
Core Fitness founder Gina Mancuso suggests opting for a 5- to 10-pound pumpkin for the workout.
The workout costs $20 for a drop-in and you can sign up here or on ClassPass.