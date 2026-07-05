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July 05, 2026

Free outdoor performances of 'Hamlet' in Clark Park will feature four actors sharing the lead role

Shakespeare in Clark Park's 21st season will bring the free production to West Philadelphia from July 29 through Aug. 2.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Performances Outdoors
Shakespeare ub Clark Park Audience Provided Courtesy/Shakespeare in Clark Park

Shakespeare in Clark Park's free outdoor production of "Hamlet" will run nightly from July 29 through Aug. 2, with four actors sharing the lead role.

Shakespeare in Clark Park is returning this summer with a new take on one of William Shakespeare's best-known plays.

The free outdoor production of "Hamlet" will be performed nightly at 7 p.m. from July 29 through Aug. 2 in the Bowl of Clark Park.

Instead of one actor playing Hamlet, this production features four performers sharing the lead role. Barrymore Award nominees Cassandra Alexander, Brittany Onukwugha, Minou Pourshariati and Dawn McCall will take turns playing Hamlet while also portraying other characters throughout the show.

The cast also includes a community ensemble, bringing local performers together with professional actors in a fast-paced production.

Now in its 21st season, Shakespeare in Clark Park has become a summer tradition in West Philadelphia, drawing thousands of people each year for free performances in the park.

Admission is free, and no tickets are required. Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair.

Shakespeare in Clark Park

July 19 - Aug. 2
The Bowl of Clark Park
1101 S. 45th St.
Philadelphia, PA 19104
Free to attend

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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