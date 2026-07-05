Free outdoor performances of 'Hamlet' in Clark Park will feature four actors sharing the lead role

Shakespeare in Clark Park is returning this summer with a new take on one of William Shakespeare's best-known plays.

The free outdoor production of "Hamlet" will be performed nightly at 7 p.m. from July 29 through Aug. 2 in the Bowl of Clark Park.

Instead of one actor playing Hamlet, this production features four performers sharing the lead role. Barrymore Award nominees Cassandra Alexander, Brittany Onukwugha, Minou Pourshariati and Dawn McCall will take turns playing Hamlet while also portraying other characters throughout the show.

The cast also includes a community ensemble, bringing local performers together with professional actors in a fast-paced production.

Now in its 21st season, Shakespeare in Clark Park has become a summer tradition in West Philadelphia, drawing thousands of people each year for free performances in the park.

Admission is free, and no tickets are required. Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair.

July 19 - Aug. 2

The Bowl of Clark Park

1101 S. 45th St.

Philadelphia, PA 19104

Free to attend

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