'Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban' will be shown with a live orchestra in Philly

July 04, 2026
Grab your wand and head back to Hogwarts this fall when "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban" in Concert comes to Marian Anderson Hall from Oct. 16-18.
During each performance, The Philadelphia Orchestra will play John Williams' score live while the third Harry Potter film is shown on the big screen. It's a different way to revisit one of the series' most popular movies, with every scene accompanied by live music.
Performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16; 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18. Tickets cost $56 to $146, including fees.
Oct. 16-18, 2026
Marian Anderson Hall
300 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
Tickets: $56-$146
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