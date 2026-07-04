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July 04, 2026

'Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban' will be shown with a live orchestra in Philly

The Philadelphia Orchestra will perform John Williams' score as the movie plays on the big screen during three performances in October.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Performances Harry Potter
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban Ensemble Arts Provided Courtesy/Ensemble Arts Philly

The Philadelphia Orchestra will perform John Williams' score live during screenings of "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban" at Marian Anderson Hall on Oct. 16-18.

Grab your wand and head back to Hogwarts this fall when "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban" in Concert comes to Marian Anderson Hall from Oct. 16-18.

During each performance, The Philadelphia Orchestra will play John Williams' score live while the third Harry Potter film is shown on the big screen. It's a different way to revisit one of the series' most popular movies, with every scene accompanied by live music.

Performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16; 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18. Tickets cost $56 to $146, including fees.

"Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban" in Concert

Oct. 16-18, 2026
Marian Anderson Hall
300 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
Tickets: $56-$146

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Performances Harry Potter Ensemble Arts Philly Philadelphia Orchestra

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