'Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban' will be shown with a live orchestra in Philly

Grab your wand and head back to Hogwarts this fall when "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban" in Concert comes to Marian Anderson Hall from Oct. 16-18.

During each performance, The Philadelphia Orchestra will play John Williams' score live while the third Harry Potter film is shown on the big screen. It's a different way to revisit one of the series' most popular movies, with every scene accompanied by live music.

Performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16; 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18. Tickets cost $56 to $146, including fees.

Oct. 16-18, 2026

Marian Anderson Hall

300 S Broad St

Philadelphia, PA 19102

Tickets: $56-$146

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.