October 25, 2019

Free Library showing advance screening of HBO's 'His Dark Materials'

The drama series is based on the popular book trilogy by Philip Pullman that includes 'The Golden Compass'

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
There will be a special advance screening of the first episode of HBO's 'His Dark Materials' at the Free Library of Philadelphia on Oct. 26.

This weekend, the Free Library of Philadelphia will screen the first episode of HBO's "His Dark Materials," based on the popular book series by Philip Pullman that includes "The Golden Compass."

The new TV drama will be shown in the Montgomery Auditorium on Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Central Parkway branch on Vine Street. There will be screenings at noon and 2 p.m. Both are free to attend with an RSVP online. Seating is first come, first served.

After the sneak peek, attendees can participate in a scavenger hunt around the library. Those who successfully complete the hunt will receive a paperback copy of the newly re-released "The Golden Compass" (while supplies last). The book was originally published in 1995.

"His Dark Materials" will premiere on Monday, Nov. 4, at 9 p.m. on HBO. 

'His Dark Materials' stars Dafne Keen, James McAvoy, Ruth Wilson and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The adaption of Pullman's award-winning trilogy follows Lyra, played by Dafne Keen, who is a seemingly ordinary but brave young woman from another world. Her search for a kidnapped friend uncovers a sinister plot involving stolen children and becomes a quest to understand a mysterious phenomenon called Dust.

Starring alongside Keen are James McAvoy as Lord Asriel, Ruth Wilson as Mrs. Coulter and Lin-Manuel Miranda as Lee Scoresby.

San Jose and Santa Monica in California are the only other cities HBO has chosen to host free, advance screenings of "His Dark Materials." The show will be played at public libraries in those cities, as well.

"His Dark Materials" Preview

Saturday, Oct. 26
Noon and 2 p.m. | Free with RSVP
Free Library of Philadelphia's Parkway Central branch
1901 Vine St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

