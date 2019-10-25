Free Library showing advance screening of HBO's 'His Dark Materials'

This weekend, the Free Library of Philadelphia will screen the first episode of HBO's "His Dark Materials," based on the popular book series by Philip Pullman that includes "The Golden Compass."

The new TV drama will be shown in the Montgomery Auditorium on Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Central Parkway branch on Vine Street. There will be screenings at noon and 2 p.m. Both are free to attend with an RSVP online. Seating is first come, first served.

After the sneak peek, attendees can participate in a scavenger hunt around the library. Those who successfully complete the hunt will receive a paperback copy of the newly re-released "The Golden Compass" (while supplies last). The book was originally published in 1995.

"His Dark Materials" will premiere on Monday, Nov. 4, at 9 p.m. on HBO.



Courtesy of/HBO 'His Dark Materials' stars Dafne Keen, James McAvoy, Ruth Wilson and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The adaption of Pullman's award-winning trilogy follows Lyra, played by Dafne Keen, who is a seemingly ordinary but brave young woman from another world. Her search for a kidnapped friend uncovers a sinister plot involving stolen children and becomes a quest to understand a mysterious phenomenon called Dust.

Starring alongside Keen are James McAvoy as Lord Asriel, Ruth Wilson as Mrs. Coulter and Lin-Manuel Miranda as Lee Scoresby.

San Jose and Santa Monica in California are the only other cities HBO has chosen to host free, advance screenings of "His Dark Materials." The show will be played at public libraries in those cities, as well.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Noon and 2 p.m. | Free with RSVP

Free Library of Philadelphia's Parkway Central branch

1901 Vine St., Philadelphia, PA 19103



