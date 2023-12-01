Holiday Gifting Solutions for Parent-Teacher Organizations and Classroom Parents

PRESENTED BY MARCY PAULSON



Teachers go above and beyond in the line of duty. According to a survey by My eLearning World, they spent an average of $820.14 of their own money on classroom supplies during the 2022-2023 school year. They spend their free time thinking about ways to motivate struggling students and provide extra challenges for overachievers. They build up the students who need more confidence, and step in when students don't see eye to eye. After school hours, they grade assignments, coach sports, supervise clubs, attend professional development, and chair committees.

Teachers take on a job that few are up for, and they deserve to be recognized for it. While gifting teachers for the holidays and the end of the school year is well deserved, even the most dedicated room parents find it a logistical nightmare. Fortunately, just in time for the holidays, GiftCrowd is an innovative digital platform ready to step in and put joy back into the gift-giving process.

GiftCrowd allows parents to show teacher appreciation and skip the hassle of coordinating the class gift

Courtesy/GiftCrowd

When it comes to holidays, birthdays, and teacher appreciation week, group gifting allows parents to pool their resources and give their children's teachers a special present. While it's better in many ways to give as a group, everyone runs for cover at the call to organize efforts, collect money, and decide what to give.

"Coordinating a gift gets challenging when families of a whole classroom are involved," says Eshed Doni, Founder and CEO of GiftCrowd. "The unlucky parent in charge inevitably spends hours contacting other families to get them involved, recording contributions, tracking down procrastinators, and orchestrating a group consensus on just the right present."

Doni is an entrepreneur who has made it his mission to solve more than a few real-world problems with innovative tech solutions. Most recently, he decided to tackle the challenge of group gifting and designed a cutting-edge web platform that streamlines the process of coordinating group purchases.

GiftCrowd's fully online group gifting platform drastically simplifies the process of group gifting and makes it quick and easy for parents to show teachers how much they appreciate them. GiftCrowd supports Parent Organizations who are looking for an easy way to collect gifts for all their teachers and school staff, making sure no one is left behind. GiftCrowd can also be used by classroom parents to collect holiday gifts for their respective class teachers.



GiftCrowd offers a way for all families to show their teachers appreciation without financial pressure

Coordinating group gifts is stressful for a number of reasons. First, every family wants to give their child's teacher a thoughtful present that demonstrates their gratitude, but some have fewer resources than others.

Because the holidays take a toll on everyone's budget, and not all families can afford the same amount, Doni cautions against the traditional approach to group gifting. "People may be put in an awkward financial spot when they have to go over their budget to participate in many group gifts during the holiday season," he observes. "GiftCrowd lets families give as much or as little as they want, and pool their resources to buy a present that no one could afford alone."

Best of all, the digital nature of the GiftCrowd group gifting platform allows individual contribution amounts to be confidential. GiftCrowd ensures that no one feels singled out or marginalized during the gifting process.





GiftCrowd helps families show teacher appreciation with just the right gift

When group-gifting the traditional way, after contributions are sorted out, the stress of trying to choose the perfect present kicks in. According to a recent survey, seven out of ten people experience gifting stress.

"It's not a simple thing to find a gift for someone you may not know extremely well," Doni says. "You can spend hours gathering and researching ideas, allowing the group to discuss and vote on the gift suggestions, and shopping before the final purchase. Even after all that, it's normal to second-guess the gift you chose."

GiftCrowd removes all this stress, along with the potential for disappointment, by leaving the gift selection decision up to the teacher letting each of them choose from over 450 popular brands, offering teachers endless exciting options.

What makes GiftCrowd the best option for group gifting

The GiftCrowd platform streamlines the process of organizing a group gift. Once a Parent Organization or parent initiates a group gift for either classroom teachers or school-wide staff by creating a free GiftCrowd account, GiftCrowd takes care of everything else with no hidden costs. Invitations, contribution collection, and gift delivery are all handled by GiftCrowd, which even coordinates a group card, providing a way for all gift-givers to write a personal (and confidential) greeting with words of appreciation and thanks.

Along with paperwork, the platform eliminates the uncomfortable task of approaching contributors in person. Families receive a weblink to join the gift, allowing them to contribute via their preferred online payment method, including PayPal, Venmo, debit, and credit card.

GiftCrowd is the easiest way to demonstrate teacher appreciation. The gifting process is fun for teachers, simple for families, hassle-free for Parent Organizations, and completely free of charge for everyone.

"Our kids' teachers are overworked and underpaid," Doni concludes. "Still, they give of themselves every day to help our children. Thanks to GiftCrowd, we can show them how grateful we are without the stress of organizing a group gift."

This content was published as part of a marketing partnership between PhillyVoice Media and Marcy Paulson. PhillyVoice.com’s newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content.



