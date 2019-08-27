More News:

Home Sweet Homebrew set to close Center City location

By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Home Sweet Homebrew, located in Rittenhouse, opened in 1986. Owners George Hummel and Nancy Rigberg have decided to close their Sansom Street storefront as they pursue the next chapter of the business.

One of Philadelphia's go-to locations for homebrew beer and wine supplies will close its doors by Labor Day Weekend.

Home Sweet Homebrew, a staple in Center City since 1986, announced it will shut down its storefront at 2008 Sansom St. to start a new chapter in the business.

"Changing times, challenging real estate demographics, changing retail landscape, and yes, the desire to ‘spend more time with the family’ all came into play when we made the difficult decision to give up our storefront on Sansom St. by Labor Day weekend," owners George Hummel and Nancy Rigberg wrote in a Facebook post.

Customers will still be able to order either for direct delivery or for pick-up at events. At some point in the future, Hummel and Rigberg plan to open a new location.

"Our next steps are moving to a so-far undisclosed location (Some very intriguing news – more to be revealed soon!) and taking some time off to enjoy what other people have been doing for a while … more than one day off a week!" the Facebook post continued.

Fans and regular customers of Home Sweet Homebrew expressed appreciation and support for what the shop has brought to Philadelphia for the past 30-plus years.

"Wait wait wait!" wrote one commenter "There is a place in Philly that you can go and buy a kit with ingredients to make beer? That's awesome. Said someone 32 years ago. Thank you guys."

