August 26, 2019

South Philly Smokhaus in Bok building closing after nine months

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
@SouthPhillySmokhaus/Instagram

South Philly Smokhaus in Bok building is permanently closing.

South Philly Smokhaus in the Bok building is closing permanently after a short summer hiatus.

The BBQ spot opened in the converted auto body shop of Bok in October to serve up brisket, short ribs, St. Louis-style spare ribs, smoked chicken wings, and pulled pork. 

This was owner Eric Daelhousen's first counter-service venture after he tried out his meats at couple of pop-ups around the city.

Daelhousen posted a statement over the weekend on the restaurant's Instagram, announcing the restaurant is closing.

"It’s with a heavy heart that we’ve decided to close the doors of South Philly Smokhaus permanently. A huge thank you to the family, friends and everybody that came and shared a meal at the Smokhaus. We made a lot of friendships, cooked some good food and created a lot of great memories," he said. 

Initially, the restaurant announced in late July that it was going to take a month hiatus and return in September. 

South Philly Smokhaus was ranked on Eater's list of best barbecue places in Philly.

