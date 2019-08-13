Wahlburgers abruptly closes only Philly location in Northern Liberties

Three years after opening up shop in Northern Liberties, burger chain Wahlburgers abruptly closed for business.

The 5,000-square-foot restaurant, owned by celebrity brothers Mark, Donnie and Paul Wahlburg, announced the closure Tuesday afternoon on Facebook.

Wahlburgers opened with much fanfare after Mark Wahlburg personally came to Philadelphia to serve up burgers from a food truck. It was seen as an heir apparent to the former PYT Burger in the Piazza, now Schmidt's Commons, where ex-Eagles running back LeSean McCoy famously got called out for leaving a server a 20-cent tip.

The location simply hasn't been able to sustain burger joints, in part because Standard Tap has remained the neighborhood's go-to restaurant and bar for burgers.