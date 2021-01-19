Police search continues for Camden County man wanted in Pine Hill campground homicide

Police in Camden County are searching for the suspect who they say killed man at a South Jersey campground days before Christmas.

Shawn Massey, 38, of Gibbsboro, has not been arrested but is charged with murder for allegedly killing 54-year-old Joseph Bottino, who was found dead at the Pine Hill Scout Reservation at 120 Watsontown, New Freedom Rd. on Dec. 23, the Camden County Prosecutor's Office said Monday.

Bottino, who lived in Gloucester County, died of stab wounds and blunt force trauma, and evidence found at the scene tied Massey to the murder, investigators said.

Police went to Massey's family home to arrest him, only to learn that he had been missing since Dec. 23.

"We understand many people are concerned that an arrest has not been made. Since the crime, there has been an increased law enforcement presence in that area and we have conducted multiple, coordinated searches in an effort to locate Massey," Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer said.

The prosecutor's office described Massey as "missing and endangered," adding that while the suspect remains at large, authorities have received multiple tips regarding his whereabouts and are taking "each one very seriously."

Massey is charged with one count of first-degree murder on Jan. 16, following an investigation.