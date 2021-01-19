More News:

January 19, 2021

Police search continues for Camden County man wanted in Pine Hill campground homicide

Shawn Massey, 38, is charged in connection with death of Joseph Bottino in December

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Homicide
bottino massey campground homicide Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Police are searching for the suspect wanted for the killing of Joseph Bottino, who was found dead at the Pine Hill Scout Reservation in Camden County on Dec. 23.

Police in Camden County are searching for the suspect who they say killed man at a South Jersey campground days before Christmas.

Shawn Massey, 38, of Gibbsboro, has not been arrested but is charged with murder for allegedly killing 54-year-old Joseph Bottino, who was found dead at the Pine Hill Scout Reservation at 120 Watsontown, New Freedom Rd. on Dec. 23, the Camden County Prosecutor's Office said Monday.

MORE NEWS: Biden selects Pa. Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine to serve as assistant health secretary

Bottino, who lived in Gloucester County, died of stab wounds and blunt force trauma, and evidence found at the scene tied Massey to the murder, investigators said.

Police went to Massey's family home to arrest him, only to learn that he had been missing since Dec. 23. 

shawn massey suspect homicide

"We understand many people are concerned that an arrest has not been made. Since the crime, there has been an increased law enforcement presence in that area and we have conducted multiple, coordinated searches in an effort to locate Massey," Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer said.

The prosecutor's office described Massey as "missing and endangered," adding that while the suspect remains at large, authorities have received multiple tips regarding his whereabouts and are taking "each one very seriously."

Massey is charged with one count of first-degree murder on Jan. 16, following an investigation.

Police urge anyone with information to call Camden County Police Detective Jeremy Jankowski at (856) 397-3485 or Pine Hill police Sgt. John Field at (856) 783-1589. 

Any tips can also be emailed to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.

Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Homicide New Jersey Pine Hill Police Crime Gibbsboro Camden County Charges

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Updated Eagles head coaching search tracker
112920JeffreyLurieHowieRoseman

Government

Biden selects Pa. Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine to serve as assistant health secretary
Rachel Levine Biden

Inauguration

Virtual inauguration parade to feature Jon Stewart, TikTok star Nathan Apodaca
Stewart Biden Inauguration parade

Sixers

What's wrong with Ben Simmons?
Ben_Simmons_6_Hornets_Sixers_Frese.jpg

Illness

The biological clock may hold the key to better prostate cancer treatments
Circadian Rhythms Prostate Cancer

Inauguration

Jet Wine Bar selling Inauguration Wine Package with Biden, Harris themed wines
Inauguration Wine Package

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - The Philadelphia 2401 pennsylvania ave

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian: Rarely available 2 bedroom (combination of a studio and 1 bedroom) penthouse showcasing Art Museum and city skyline views, 57’ balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, and wood floors. 1,918 sf. $699,000.
Allan Domb - 219 s 18th st 1402

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse: Bright 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom on a high floor with oversized windows offering Billy Penn views atop City Hall and an open kitchen. 509 sf. $289,900.
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved