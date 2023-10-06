There are plenty of scary movies to watch at Halloween; here are 4 set in Philly

Horror fans have long known to avoid the woods of rural Maryland, the home of the Blair Witch, and entire state of Texas, the site of an infamous chainsaw massacre. But if the scary movies set in Philadelphia are any indication, they should also steer clear of Broad Street.

Philadelphia has gotten plenty of play in horror thanks to M. Night Shyamalan, the Penn Valley native who consistently films in the area. The tradition of grounding scary movies in the city goes beyond him, however, stretching back to so-called master of suspense, Alfred Hitchcock. As Halloween approaches, here are four horror flicks that unfold in Philly — with one creepy episode of TV thrown in for good measure.

'Marnie'

Like Hitchcock's signature screamer "Psycho," this 1964 movie begins with a mysterious blonde stealing a ton of money from her boss. But instead of winding up at Bates Motel, Marnie (Tippi Hedren) ends up in a manipulative marriage with a Philadelphia publisher played by Sean Connery, right at the start of his run as 007. Marnie has strange anxieties around thunderstorms, sex and the color red, leading to fits of panic throughout the movie. The source of her distress isn't explained until the end, when her traumatic past is finally revealed.

Available on: Peacock