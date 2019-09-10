More News:

September 10, 2019

Pennsylvania residents can soon apply online to get absentee ballots ahead of November election, Gov. Wolf says

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Government Voting
absentee ballot apply online Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced this week that applications for absentee ballots will now be conducted online ahead of the Nov. 5 election.

Getting an absentee ballot in Pennsylvania will be easier starting with this fall's election, as Gov. Tom Wolf announced that applications for the ballots can soon be submitted online.

Voters who can't make it to the polls in the Nov. 5 election will be able to apply for an absentee ballot using Pennsylvania's mobile-friendly, online application site, Wolf's office said on Monday. The application site – votesPA.com/ApplyAbsentee – goes live Monday, Sept. 16, the first day registered voters are eligible to apply for absentee ballots. 

MORE NEWS: Philly gets middling worldwide rank among cities for Generation Z

In addition to the option of completing the process by hand and through the mail, applicants will also be able complete an online form, which is forwarded to their local county elections offices for processing. To fill out the form, applicants will need a PennDOT driver license or ID number. 

By 2020, applicants without a PennDOT number also will be able to use the online absentee application system.

Voters who apply for the absentee ballot online still must still hand deliver or mail their completed ballots to their county election offices by 5 p.m. on the Friday before the election. This year, that's Nov. 1. 

For more information about absentee ballot requirements, click here.

In New Jersey, registered voters can download copies of the vote-by-mail ballot applications for their respective counties, but those applications cannot be submitted online. Completed vote-by-mail ballot applications in New Jersey must be printed and delivered to county offices by mail or in person.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Government Voting Philadelphia Pennsylvania Tom Wolf Elections Voters

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Paul Hagen: The Phillies can still make a postseason run — but will they?
Bryce-Harper_090319_usat

Business

South Philly's Melrose Diner set to reopen this week
Melrose Diner South Philly reopen

Addiction

Fifth person dies from lung illness caused by vaping, CDC confirms
CDC fifth death lung illness

NFL

Eagles 'Let's Fly' hype video has us ready for Sunday's season opener against Washington
0906_EaglesVideo

Celebrities

Kevin Hart's car lacked crucial safety features in crash, likely led to severe injuries
Kevin Hart car crash safety

Food & Drink

All the best Oktoberfest celebrations this fall in Philly and nearby
23rd Street Armory Oktoberfest

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved