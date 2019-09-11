More Culture:

September 11, 2019

'American Pickers' coming to Pennsylvania, New Jersey in November

By Michael Tanenbaum
Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz of The History Channel's hit series 'American Pickers'

Pennsylvania and New Jersey residents looking to cash in on antiques may have their opportunity this fall when the History Channel's "American Pickers" returns to the area.

The popular show hosted by Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz recently announced they'll be back to scour through old treasures this November. The show is now entering its 21st season.

Only private collections of rare antiques and memorabilia will be considered for the show. Items purchased by Wolfe and Fritz are then sold at their own antique shops.

The show has a preference for finding unique and quirky stories that explain how owners came into possession of their valuable property.

Wolfe and Fritz have made several visits to the area over the past decade, with segments dedicated to stops in Ford City, York and Johnstown, among others.

In previous years, the duo has been on the hunt for vintage bicycles, toys, unusual radios, movie memorabilia, advertising, military items, folk art, vintage musical equipment, vintage automotive items, early firefighting equipment, vintage clothing and pre-50's western gear.

Those seeking to be considered are asked to provide a name, phone number, location, photos and description of the collection in an email to americanpickers@cineflix.com. Calls can also be placed to (855) OLD-RUST.

