'Wedding Crashers' among new titles coming to Hulu in March

Hulu has put out its list of new shows and movies that will become available on the streaming service in March, and leading the way is the extremely-popular romantic comedy "Wedding Crashers."

The 2005 film consists of a star-studded cast: Owen Wilson, Vince Vaughn, Christopher Walken, Rachael McAdams, Bradley Cooper, Isla Fisher, Jane Seymour and Will Ferrell all appear in the movie.

Wilson and Vaughn play two divorce mediators who spend their free time crashing weddings to meet single women. That's until one wedding brings both men into contact with the future loves of their lives.

Other notable titles coming to Hulu in March include the 1992 film "Malcolm X" starring Denzel Washington, the 1988 film "Scrooged" starring Bill Murray, the 2010 film "The Social Network" about the rise of Facebook and Mark Zuckerburg and the 2004 film "Starsky & Hutch" starring the aforementioned Wilson and Ben Stiller.

However, as several titles arrive on the streaming platform next month, other shows and movies will no longer be available on Hulu in March.

Among those titles include the 1989 film "Dead Poets Society," the 2006 film "Night at the Museum," the 2007 film "Superbad" and the 1961 film "West Side Story."

Below are the shows and movies coming to Hulu in March.

March 1

The 13th Warrior

50/50

A Very Brady Sequel

As Good as It Gets

Attack of the 50 Foot Cheerleader

Attack the Block

Beloved

Blow

Brooklyn's Finest

Charles and Diana: 1983

Cocktail

Demolition Man

The Descent

Dolphin Tale

Dolphin Tale 2

Employee Of The Month

Enemy Of The State

The Forbidden Kingdom

The Ghost Writer

The Great Debaters

I Can Do Bad All By Myself

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs

In the Line of Fire

Judge Dredd

The Last Face

Malcolm X

McLintock! (Producer's Cut)

The Nanny Diaries

Neil Young: Heart of Gold

The Ninth Gate

Pandorum

Patriot Games

Predators

Pretty Woman

Priceless

Rushmore

Scrooged

Shine a Light

Silverado

Sliver

The Social Network

The Spirit

Stargate

Starsky & Hutch

The Terminal

Tokyo Rising

The Tourist

Traitor

Vertical Limit

Wedding Crashers

The Whole Nine Yards

Young Frankenstein

March 2

Debris (Series Premiere)

The Voice (Season 20 Premiere)

Top Chef (Season 17)

March 3

New Amsterdam (Season 3)

March 5

Boss Level

Ammonite

Beirut

Iron Mask

March 6

Storks

Triggered

March 7

Proxima

March 8

Good Girls (Season 4 Premiere)

Shipwrecked (Season 1)

March 9

Absolutely Ascot (Seasons 1-2)

Dress to Impress (Seasons 1-2)

March 11

Game of Talents (Series Premiere)

March 12

Kid 90

Cake (Season 4 Premiere)

Farewell Amor

March 14

Buddy Games

March 15

1 Night In San Diego

Constructing Albert

Here Awhile

Intersect

Missing 411: The Hunted

Naughty Books

Pink Wall

Sister Aimee

The Pretenders

The Relationtrip

The Stand: How One Gesture Shook The World

Tracks

March 16

Staged (Season 2)

March 17

Mayans M.C. (Season 3)

March 18

Trolls: TrollsTopia (Season 2)

Identity

March 19

Hunter Hunter (2020)

March 20

Catfish: The TV Show (Season 8)

March 22

Genius: Aretha (Season 3)

March 23

Breeders (Season 2)

100% Wolf

March 25

Collective

March 26

Solar Opposites (Season 2)

Into the Dark: Blood Moon (Season 2 Finale)

Fire Force: (Season 2)

The Hurricane Heist

March 30

Vikings (Season 6B)

March 31

Pooch Perfect (Series Premiere)

Below are the shows and movies leaving Hulu in March.

March 16

Pigeon Kings

March 30

The Cooler

March 31