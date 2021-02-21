'Wedding Crashers' among new titles coming to Hulu in March

February 21, 2021
Hulu has put out its list of new shows and movies that will become available on the streaming service in March, and leading the way is the extremely-popular romantic comedy "Wedding Crashers."
The 2005 film consists of a star-studded cast: Owen Wilson, Vince Vaughn, Christopher Walken, Rachael McAdams, Bradley Cooper, Isla Fisher, Jane Seymour and Will Ferrell all appear in the movie.
Wilson and Vaughn play two divorce mediators who spend their free time crashing weddings to meet single women. That's until one wedding brings both men into contact with the future loves of their lives.
Other notable titles coming to Hulu in March include the 1992 film "Malcolm X" starring Denzel Washington, the 1988 film "Scrooged" starring Bill Murray, the 2010 film "The Social Network" about the rise of Facebook and Mark Zuckerburg and the 2004 film "Starsky & Hutch" starring the aforementioned Wilson and Ben Stiller.
However, as several titles arrive on the streaming platform next month, other shows and movies will no longer be available on Hulu in March.
Among those titles include the 1989 film "Dead Poets Society," the 2006 film "Night at the Museum," the 2007 film "Superbad" and the 1961 film "West Side Story."
Below are the shows and movies coming to Hulu in March.
The 13th Warrior
50/50
A Very Brady Sequel
As Good as It Gets
Attack of the 50 Foot Cheerleader
Attack the Block
Beloved
Blow
Brooklyn's Finest
Charles and Diana: 1983
Cocktail
Demolition Man
The Descent
Dolphin Tale
Dolphin Tale 2
Employee Of The Month
Enemy Of The State
The Forbidden Kingdom
The Ghost Writer
The Great Debaters
I Can Do Bad All By Myself
Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs
In the Line of Fire
Judge Dredd
The Last Face
Malcolm X
McLintock! (Producer's Cut)
The Nanny Diaries
Neil Young: Heart of Gold
The Ninth Gate
Pandorum
Patriot Games
Predators
Pretty Woman
Priceless
Rushmore
Scrooged
Shine a Light
Silverado
Sliver
The Social Network
The Spirit
Stargate
Starsky & Hutch
The Terminal
Tokyo Rising
The Tourist
Traitor
Vertical Limit
Wedding Crashers
The Whole Nine Yards
Young Frankenstein
Debris (Series Premiere)
The Voice (Season 20 Premiere)
Top Chef (Season 17)
New Amsterdam (Season 3)
Boss Level
Ammonite
Beirut
Iron Mask
Storks
Triggered
Proxima
Good Girls (Season 4 Premiere)
Shipwrecked (Season 1)
Absolutely Ascot (Seasons 1-2)
Dress to Impress (Seasons 1-2)
Game of Talents (Series Premiere)
Kid 90
Cake (Season 4 Premiere)
Farewell Amor
Buddy Games
1 Night In San Diego
Constructing Albert
Here Awhile
Intersect
Missing 411: The Hunted
Naughty Books
Pink Wall
Sister Aimee
The Pretenders
The Relationtrip
The Stand: How One Gesture Shook The World
Tracks
Staged (Season 2)
Mayans M.C. (Season 3)
Trolls: TrollsTopia (Season 2)
Identity
Hunter Hunter (2020)
Catfish: The TV Show (Season 8)
Genius: Aretha (Season 3)
Breeders (Season 2)
100% Wolf
Collective
Solar Opposites (Season 2)
Into the Dark: Blood Moon (Season 2 Finale)
Fire Force: (Season 2)
The Hurricane Heist
Vikings (Season 6B)
Pooch Perfect (Series Premiere)
Below are the shows and movies leaving Hulu in March.
Pigeon Kings
The Cooler
A Very Brady Sequel
American Gigolo
As Good as It Gets
Attack the Block
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Blade Runner: The Final Cut
Blood Diamond
Boogie Nights
Bully
Chaplin
Charlotte's Web
Coneheads
Dead Poets Society
Demolition Man
Double, Double, Toil and Trouble
Employee Of The Month
Enemy Of The State
Eve's Bayou
Firewalker
Foxfire
Frozen
Good Luck Chuck
Guess Who
Hondo
Hot Shots!
I Can Do Bad All By Myself!
Igor
In the Line of Fire
Johnny Mnemonic
Love And Basketball
Mars Attacks!
More Than a Game
New In Town
Night at the Museum
Push
Rushmore
Silverado
Sliver
Species
Stargate
Starman
Stephen King's Graveyard Shift
Superbad
The Arrival
The Brothers McMullen
The Chumscrubber
The Duff
The Mexican
The Rules Of Attraction
The Three Musketeers
The Tourist
The Truman Show
Tooth Fairy
Triumph of the Spirit
Vampire in Brooklyn
War
Wayne's World 2
Wedding Crashers
West Side Story
Zappa
Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.