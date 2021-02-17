'Crazy, Stupid, Love,' 'The Lost Pirate Kingdom' coming to Netflix this March

February 17, 2021
The shortest month of the year is almost over, meaning Netflix's newest additions will be added to its library soon, including old favorites and some fresh, original content.
The hit movie "Crazy, Stupid, Love," starring Steve Carell, Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling and Julianne Moore, will join the streaming service this March.
The movie centers around a handful of different love stories that show different types of love in life: first, last, unrequited and unreciprocated.
Netflix also is rolling out a slew of original content next month, including "Moxie," a movie Amy Poehler both starred in and directed.
The story follows a shy 16-year-old, played by Hadley Robinson, who is inspired by her mother's rebellious past and creates an anonymous zine that calls out her high school's sexist and toxic status quo. It's based on a novel by Jennifer Mathieu.
Another original, "The Lost Pirate Kingdom," tells the story of the real-life pirates of the Caribbean in a documentary series.
The show will explore how the pirates stole the world's riches in their surprisingly egalitarian society.
Banyuki
Connected
Crazy, Stupid, Love
How to Be Really Bad / Meine teuflisch gute Freundin
Invictus
Lego Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom
Seven Souls in the Skull Castle
Word Party (Season 5)
Moxie
Murder Among the Mormons (limited series)
Mariposa
Pacific Rim: The Black (Season 1)
City of Ghosts (Season 1)
Fate of Alakada
Sentinelle
Pokémon Journeys: The Series (Part 4)
Bombay Rose
The Houseboat (Season 9)
StarBeam (Season 3)
Marriage or Mortgage (Season 1)
Last Chance U: Basketball (Season 1)
Dealer
Coven of Sisters
The Block Island Sound
Just in Time
Love Alarm (Season 2)
Paradise PD (Season 3)
The One (Season 1)
Yes Day
Paper Lives
The Lost Pirate Kingdom (Season 1)
Struggle Alley
Waffles + Mochi (Season 1)
Country Comfort (Season 1)
Sky Rojo (Season 1)
Monster
A Walk to Remember
Basic Instinct
Easy A
Goodfellas
Gran Torino
Haywire
LA 92
Little Nicky
My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Friendship Games
Retribution
Saving Mr. Banks
Servant of the People (Season 1)
Sleepover
The Gift
The Guild (Season 1)
Rectify (Seasons 1-4)
Hunter X Hunter (Seasons 1-4)
