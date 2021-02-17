'Crazy, Stupid, Love,' 'The Lost Pirate Kingdom' coming to Netflix this March

The shortest month of the year is almost over, meaning Netflix's newest additions will be added to its library soon, including old favorites and some fresh, original content.

The hit movie "Crazy, Stupid, Love," starring Steve Carell, Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling and Julianne Moore, will join the streaming service this March.

The movie centers around a handful of different love stories that show different types of love in life: first, last, unrequited and unreciprocated.

Netflix also is rolling out a slew of original content next month, including "Moxie," a movie Amy Poehler both starred in and directed.

The story follows a shy 16-year-old, played by Hadley Robinson, who is inspired by her mother's rebellious past and creates an anonymous zine that calls out her high school's sexist and toxic status quo. It's based on a novel by Jennifer Mathieu.

Another original, "The Lost Pirate Kingdom," tells the story of the real-life pirates of the Caribbean in a documentary series.

The show will explore how the pirates stole the world's riches in their surprisingly egalitarian society.

Here is the list of the all the shows and movies coming to Netflix in March:

March 1:

Banyuki

Connected

Crazy, Stupid, Love

How to Be Really Bad / Meine teuflisch gute Freundin

Invictus

Lego Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle

March 2:

Word Party (Season 5)

March 3:

Moxie

Murder Among the Mormons (limited series)

March 4:

Mariposa

Pacific Rim: The Black (Season 1)

March 5:

City of Ghosts (Season 1)

Fate of Alakada

Sentinelle

Pokémon Journeys: The Series (Part 4)

March 8

Bombay Rose

March 9:

The Houseboat (Season 9)

StarBeam (Season 3)

March 10:

Marriage or Mortgage (Season 1)

Last Chance U: Basketball (Season 1)

Dealer

March 11:

Coven of Sisters

The Block Island Sound

March 12:

Just in Time

Love Alarm (Season 2)

Paradise PD (Season 3)

The One (Season 1)

Yes Day

March 15:

Paper Lives

The Lost Pirate Kingdom (Season 1)

Struggle Alley

March 16:

Waffles + Mochi (Season 1)

March 19:

Country Comfort (Season 1)

Sky Rojo (Season 1)

March TBD

Monster

These are the shows and movies leaving Netflix in March:

March 1

A Walk to Remember

Basic Instinct

Easy A

Goodfellas

Gran Torino

Haywire

LA 92

Little Nicky

My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Friendship Games

Retribution

Saving Mr. Banks

Servant of the People (Season 1)

Sleepover

The Gift

The Guild (Season 1)

March 4

Rectify (Seasons 1-4)

March 7

Hunter X Hunter (Seasons 1-4)