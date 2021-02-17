More Culture:

February 17, 2021

'Crazy, Stupid, Love,' 'The Lost Pirate Kingdom' coming to Netflix this March

Some popular movies and shows also are leaving the streaming service, so watch them while you can

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Netflix will add new movies and TV shows to its library on March 1, 2021. 'Crazy, Stupid, Love,' a popular rom-com from 2011, is one of the titles that will be available to stream.

The shortest month of the year is almost over, meaning Netflix's newest additions will be added to its library soon, including old favorites and some fresh, original content.

The hit movie "Crazy, Stupid, Love," starring Steve Carell, Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling and Julianne Moore, will join the streaming service this March.

The movie centers around a handful of different love stories that show different types of love in life: first, last, unrequited and unreciprocated. 

Netflix also is rolling out a slew of original content next month, including "Moxie," a movie Amy Poehler both starred in and directed. 

The story follows a shy 16-year-old, played by Hadley Robinson, who is inspired by her mother's rebellious past and creates an anonymous zine that calls out her high school's sexist and toxic status quo. It's based on a novel by Jennifer Mathieu. 

Another original, "The Lost Pirate Kingdom," tells the story of the real-life pirates of the Caribbean in a documentary series. 

The show will explore how the pirates stole the world's riches in their surprisingly egalitarian society.

Here is the list of the all the shows and movies coming to Netflix in March:

March 1: 

Banyuki 
Connected 
Crazy, Stupid, Love
How to Be Really Bad / Meine teuflisch gute Freundin 
Invictus
Lego Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom
Seven Souls in the Skull Castle

March 2: 

Word Party (Season 5)

March 3:

Moxie 
Murder Among the Mormons (limited series)

March 4: 

Mariposa
Pacific Rim: The Black (Season 1)

March 5:

City of Ghosts (Season 1)
Fate of Alakada 
Sentinelle
Pokémon Journeys: The Series (Part 4)

March 8

Bombay Rose

March 9: 

The Houseboat (Season 9)
StarBeam (Season 3)

March 10: 

Marriage or Mortgage (Season 1)
Last Chance U: Basketball (Season 1)
Dealer

March 11: 

Coven of Sisters
The Block Island Sound 

March 12: 

Just in Time 
Love Alarm (Season 2)
Paradise PD (Season 3)
The One (Season 1)
Yes Day 

March 15:

Paper Lives 
The Lost Pirate Kingdom (Season 1)
Struggle Alley

March 16: 

Waffles + Mochi (Season 1)

March 19: 

Country Comfort (Season 1)
Sky Rojo (Season 1)

March TBD

Monster

These are the shows and movies leaving Netflix in March:

March 1

A Walk to Remember
Basic Instinct
Easy A
Goodfellas
Gran Torino
Haywire
LA 92
Little Nicky
My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Friendship Games
Retribution
Saving Mr. Banks
Servant of the People (Season 1)
Sleepover
The Gift
The Guild (Season 1)

March 4

Rectify (Seasons 1-4)

March 7

Hunter X Hunter (Seasons 1-4)

