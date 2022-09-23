N.J., Pa. join federal government in providing aid to Puerto Rico following Hurricane Fiona

At least four people have died in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona made landfall on the island on Sunday, Sept. 18, knocking out the island's main power grid while causing major flooding and significant damage to the area's infrastructure.



Hurricane Fiona is moving into Bermuda and then Canada as a Category 4 storm, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. As Puerto Rico continues to face major damage and continued power outages, state officials in New Jersey and Pennsylvania are joining the federal government in sending aid to support relief efforts on the island.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said on Thursday that the state is preparing to send 74 state troopers and one civilian medical doctor to the island to support the Puerto Rico Police Bureau. When they arrive, they will deploy to Vega Baja, a town on the coast of north central Puerto Rico.



The state's All-Hazards Incident Management Team will travel to Puerto Rico as a Supplemental Response Team, working directly with FEMA. The team consists of 12 members from several state departments. The aid is provided by the Emergency Management Assistant Compact, a mutual aid agreement that allows states and territories to share resources in response to natural and man-made disasters.

"Our hearts and prayers are with the people of Puerto Rico during this devastating time," Murphy said. "New Jersey knows all too well the devastating effects hurricanes can bring to communities and we will do what we can to support Puerto Rico in its time of need."

Portions of the state are still recovering from the impacts of Hurricane Ida, which made landfall in the state on Sept. 1, 2021, causing tornadoes and major flooding throughout most of the state in September 2021, before heading to Pennsylvania.

On Sunday, Gov. Tom Wolf announced that the state would join the relief effort by sending two members of Pennsylvania's search and rescue task force. The members will serve with the federal Incident Support Team and are prepared to remain in Puerto Rico for up to two weeks.

The state's Emergency Management Agency is also monitoring the EMAC system for requests for assistance, and is prepared to send additional relief if needed.

"Parts of Puerto Rico could get more than a foot of rain with this storm, and many people are still recovering from the devastation of Hurricane Maria nearly five years ago," Wolf said on Sunday. "We will work with our partners to closely monitor conditions on the island and provide whatever support we can to the people there."

President Joe Biden approved a disaster declaration for Puerto Rico on Wednesday, ordering federal aid to supplement local recovery efforts in the areas impacted by Hurricane Fiona over the last several days. More than 50 municipalities will receive federal aid.

Damage assessments are being made in other areas, and the federal government could expand aid in the coming days as other parts of the island continue to be impacted.

More than a half million people remain without power, and at least four people have died on the island, the Washington Post reported. Other deaths are currently under investigation.

How to support the relief and recovery effort in Puerto Rico

Thousands of residents in Puerto Rico remain without power, water, food, and other supplies just days after Hurricane Fiona ravaged the island. There are plenty of ways for people here in Pennsylvania and New Jersey to support Puerto Rico as it begins to recover from the impacts of the storm.

In 2017, as Hurricane Maria plowed through the island, killing 3,000 people, more than 40 local organizations coalesced to form Unidos PA'PR. In the wake of Hurricane Fiona, the group is once again teaming up to raise funds to help stabilize life for people impacted by the storm.

The group raised more than $400,000 during the Hurricane Maria relief effort. Those who wish to donate can text "PRFiona2022" to 44321.

Taller Puertorriqueño, a Philly-based community organization that supports the preservation of Puerto Rican and Latino arts and culture, has set up a relief fund. The group has raised more than $4,000 in the days since Hurricane Fiona made landfall, and hopes to raise up to $20,000 in the days and weeks to come.

The federal government has set up a website for residents in Puerto Rico to check on the restoration of lifelines including power and water.