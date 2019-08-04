More News:

August 04, 2019

Highway closures, re-paving to cause detours and travel delays in Center City

Eastbound I-76 to close between 30th St. and South St. interchanges, Aug. 9 through Aug. 12

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
PennDOT Schuylkill Expressway
Center City I-76 closure Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Eastbound I-76 will be closed between 30th St. and South St. interchanges in Center City from Friday, Aug. 9 to Monday, August 12, from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., for repairs and repaving of a section of the Schuylkill Expressway viaduct, PennDOT announced.

Eastbound I-76 will be closed between 30th St. and South St. interchanges in Center City from Friday, Aug. 9 to Monday, August 12, from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., for repairs and re-paving of a section of the Schuylkill Expressway viaduct, PennDOT said on Saturday. 

During the closure, drivers will be directed to take one of the following routes:

• Follow eastbound Interstate 676 to southbound Interstate 95 to access I-76.
• Exit at 30th Street, follow 30th Street around the station, turn right on Market Street, left on 38th Street and straight on University Avenue to 34th Street to access the ramp to eastbound I-76.

Before the closure begins at 11 p.m., eastbound I-76 will be reduced to a single lane between 30th St. and South St. interchanges starting at 9 p.m. and will last until this portion of the interstate is shutdown beginning at 11 p.m.

The ramp at Walnut St. that connects to eastbound I-76 will also be closed during this time. Drivers, instead, will be detoured to take a left on 38th St. and go straight on University Ave. to 34th St. ramp to eastbound I-76.

PennDOT states that all planned closures and detours could change depending on the weather. The paving material used for the I-76 viaduct is a synthetic concrete and can only be applied during dry conditions. 

The transportation department also recommends using alternate routes during this time and allowing for extra time when traveling as significant backups and delays are expected.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Listed by

