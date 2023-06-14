More News:

June 14, 2023

Motorist fatally struck by metal debris that crashed through her windshield on I-95 in South Philly, police say

Caramia Panichelli, 33, of Philadelphia was killed Monday afternoon on the highway. Investigators are seeking more information from witnesses

Michael Tanenbaum
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
I-95 Driver Killed Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Caramia Panichelli, 33, of Philadelphia, was fatally struck by metal debris that broke through the windshield of her car on I-95 in South Philadelphia on Monday, police said.

A woman driving on I-95 in South Philadelphia was killed Monday when a piece of metal pierced her windshield and struck her, Pennsylvania State Police said.

Around 4:40 p.m., a large piece of metal debris crashed through the driver's side windshield of the woman's Subaru Impreza as she traveled southbound on I-95 in the area of Christopher Columbus Boulevard, near mile marker 20, investigators said. State troopers responded to the scene of the crash.

The driver was identified Tuesday as 33-year-old Caramia Panichelli, of Philadelphia. 

Authorities are seeking information from witnesses to learn more about what happened leading up to the crash. No other injuries were reported. 

Anyone with information is asked to call state police in Philadelphia at (215) 452-5208.

