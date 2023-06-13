18-year-old charged with stabbing three people, killing one, near Wildwood boardwalk

An 18-year-old is facing homicide charges for a triple stabbing that happened early Sunday morning a few blocks from the Wildwood boardwalk, prosecutors said. One person was killed and two others were injured.

DaJohn L. Taylor, of Hightstown, Mercer County, turned himself in to authorities on Monday following an investigation. The man who died was identified as Kaiden Braithwaite, 20, of Cliffwood, Monmouth County.

Police responded to a report of a disturbance in the area of Magnolia and Atlantic avenues around 2:20 a.m. on Sunday. A fight had broken out after words were exchanged between two groups of people at 307 E. Magnolia Ave., investigators said. They did not say what led to the conflict.

During the fight, Taylor allegedly stabbed Braithwaite and two others multiple times before fleeing the scene, according to authorities.

Taylor is charged with homicide, attempted homicide, aggravated assault and related weapons offenses. He is being held at the Cape May County Correctional Facility.



Cape May County Prosecutor Jeff Sutherland said the investigation remains ongoing and additional charges may be filed.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call the major crimes unit of the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office at (609) 465-1135 or Wildwood police at (609) 522-0222.