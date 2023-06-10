More News:

June 10, 2023

Man who allegedly shot three women outside of hookah lounge in North Philly gets some of his charges dropped

Eryk Leach Gilliam, 23 still faces charges for the shooting

Brian Saunders
By Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff
Eryk Leach Gilliam had assault charges dropped by a judge in Philadelphia after he got into a scuffle with a security guard and was pushed out of The Hubble Bubble Hookah Lounge in North Philadelphia in March. Gilliam pulled his gun out and fired multiple times, hitting three women. He is still charged with the shootings.

A Philadelphia man who allegedly shot three women after an altercation with a security guard in March had some of his charges dismissed by a judge.

Eryk Leach Gilliam had assault charges dropped by a judge in Philadelphia after the shooting outside of The Hubble Bubble Hookah Lounge in North Philadelphia, according to media reports.

Gilliam, 23, who allegedly fired his gun and shot three women, is still facing charges. Despite having a license to carry a gun legally, Judge Christine Hope told him his first instinct should not be to shoot a gun. Hope said a jury would decide if Gilliam shot in self-defense.

After security threw Gilliam out of the hookah lounge, he pulled out his gun and opened fire at a security guard, police said back in March. The security guard shot back, multiple media reports said.

Gilliam shot directly toward the lounge, hitting a 20-year-old woman in the right arm, a 19-year-old woman in the leg, and a 47-year-old woman in the arm, NBC reported. All three women were placed in stable condition. 

The security guard was granted immunity because he was doing his job. 


