June 10, 2023

Man who allegedly assaulted another person at illegal car meetup in Philly arrested, officials say

Aki J. Newman of Delaware is suspected of the attack on Bustleton Avenue while cars raced and did doughnuts

Aki J. Newman, 21, was arrested Friday for allegedly assaulting a pedestrian at an illegal car meet in Philadelphia in the early hours of June 4.

A man suspected of assaulting a pedestrian at an illegal car meet in the early hours of June 4 was arrested on Friday, police say.

Aki J. Newman, of New Castle, Delaware, was charged with assault after he allegedly attacked a person while cars were illegally racing and doing doughnuts at the intersection of Bustleton and Philmont avenues. 

During the meetup at Bustleton and Philmont around 1:00 a.m., there was a crowd of hundreds of people when police showed up. People in the crowd threw debris, including bricks, at officers; no one was injured, according to the Inquirer

There were several illegal meetups late Saturday night leading into Sunday morning and more after police said at a press conference. The attacked person is believed to have been at another illegal meetup. Police have not identified that person 

A teenager, Anthony Allegrini Jr., was shot and killed at one of the illegal meetups. 

At 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 4, Allegrini Jr., who was 18, was fatally shot by a Pennsylvania state trooper after allegedly striking two troopers with his car during a street race on I-95 near Penn's Landing. 

Philly's District Attorney Larry Krasner is investigating the shooting. Allegrini's family is asking for a transparent investigation. 

In the aftermath of the fatal shooting, City Councilmember Mike Driscoll introduced legislation Thursday to prevent drivers from drifting and doing doughnuts or spin-outs in the city. If passed, the bill would impose a $2,000 fine on drivers caught violating the law on highways, city streets, recreation centers, or private parking lots without the owner's consent. 

"We're going to send a strong message that we will take your vehicle. This is illegal behavior; you're creating a nuisance. It's not fair," Driscoll said, according to 6ABC

