Gunman who killed Camden man outside Pat's King of Steaks sentenced to prison

The Berks County man who fatally shot a New Jersey man during a fight outside of Pat's King of Steaks in July 2021 was handed a prison sentence Wednesday.

Paul Burkert, 37, must serve 3.5 to 10 years in prison for the deadly shooting of 22-year-old David Padro Jr., of Camden, according to multiple media reports. Burkert, of Reading, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in March.

He also received three to six years in prison on gun charges and was ordered to pay Padro's family more than $6,000 in restitution, NBC10 reported. Burkert was not permitted to own a gun due to a prior drug conviction.

Burkert shot Padro after a parking dispute turned into a physical altercation around 12:45 a.m. on July 21, 2021, prosecutors said.

Surveillance video from the restaurant showed Padro charging at Burkert as their argument escalated. After Padro put Burkert in a headlock, Burkert's girlfriend, Jamie Frick, used a condiment holder to hit Padro in the head, freeing Burkert, the video showed. Burkert then shot Padro in the chest, prosecutors said.

The couple fled the scene in a van, prosecutors said. Burkert surrendered to the police near Independence Mall later that night. Frick was arrested a week later.

Frick, 38, of Newmanstown, Lebanon County, was sentenced Wednesday to serve two years of probation. She had pleaded guilty to simple assault and reckless endangerment in March.

During the couple's sentencing hearing, relatives of Padro made statements, the Inquirer reported. David Padro Sr. said that his son meant everything to him and that he wished Burkert "would've thought twice." After the hearing, Padro Sr. said, "To me, justice wasn't served today."

Padro's family is considering filing a civil lawsuit against Burkert, NBC10 reported.