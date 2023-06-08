More News:

June 08, 2023

Man wanted for triple homicide in Lebanon captured in Philadelphia, U.S. Marshals say

Ivan Claudio Rosero's alleged victims included two children, authorities say; two other suspects were arrested shortly after the May 30 murders

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Murder
Ivan Claudio Rosero captured Philadelphia USMS Philadelphia/Twitter

On Tuesday evening, the U.S. Marshals Service in Philadelphia captured Ivan Claudio Rosero, who is a suspect in the murder of three people in Lebanon, including two children.

A fugitive wanted in the murder of three people, including two children, was captured in Philadelphia on Tuesday evening, according to federal officials.

The U.S. Marshals located Ivan Claudio Rosero in a park around 7:15 p.m. and took him into custody without incident, the Associated Press reported. Rosero is a suspect in the May 30 slayings of brothers Jesus and Sebastian Perez-Salome, ages 8 and 9, and a third victim in Lebanon, Pa.

MORE: Berks County man convicted of fatal shooting during fight at Pat's King of Steaks sentenced to at least 3 1/2 years

Two other suspects in the murders, including a minor, had already been arrested in Lebanon shortly after the murders, officials say. Prosecutors said they intend to pursue the death penalty against the two adult suspects.

The two child victims had been playing with kittens in the backyard of their Lebanon home before the murders, officials say. The boys' mother was working at a nearby convenience store when she heard gunshots and went home to find her children shot, a relative told AP

Authorities say the suspects were allegedly targeting the third person who was fatally shot, 19-year-old Joshua Lugo-Perez, who also lived in the home but was not related to the children. Lugo-Perez apparently had been targeted over a "previous argument" with the shooters, according to officials.

Rosero fled the scene in a white BMW that investigators were able to link to his girlfriend, TIffany Koziara. Koziara lied to authorities about her contact with Rosero and booked a hotel for herself and Rosero while authorities searched her house, according to the prosecutor's office. She has been charged with hindering the apprehension of a fugitive.

A statewide search for the white BMW led marshals to Philly, officials say. Rosero was found with the keys to the car, and the car was nearby.

Rosero told detectives that he drove himself and the other shooters to the house where the murders occured, according to the Lebanon County District Attorney's Office. He also admitted to firing multiple shots.

The two other suspects include Alex Torres Santos, 22, and a 16-year-old male. All three remain in custody and have been charged with three counts of criminal homicide, conspiracy and other crimes, according to authorities.

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Murder Philadelphia Pennsylvania

Videos

Featured

Limited - Cooper Aerial at night

Cooper University Hospital awarded spring 2023 ‘A’ hospital safety grade
Purchased - Small Business Owners assessing inventory

Access to Capital 101 – Explore your options

Just In

Must Read

Recreation

66-pound catfish caught in Lancaster County breaks Philly fisherman's state record
Pennsylvania Flathead Catfish Record

Business

Philly small business owners can apply for $5,000 grants from Comcast
Comcast Rise grants

Eagles

Eagles rookie NFL player comparisons: CB Kelee Ringo
Kelee-Ringo-Georgia-Eagles-National-Championship

Food & Drink

Friday Saturday Sunday, restauranteur Ellen Yin, chef Chutatip 'Nok' Suntaranon win 2023 James Beard Awards
James Beard Awards 2023 Winners

Food & Drink

Climb aboard the Cruiser Olympia for a 1920s speakeasy pop-up this summer
Cruiser Olympia Speakeasy

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved