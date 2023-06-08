Man wanted for triple homicide in Lebanon captured in Philadelphia, U.S. Marshals say

A fugitive wanted in the murder of three people, including two children, was captured in Philadelphia on Tuesday evening, according to federal officials.

The U.S. Marshals located Ivan Claudio Rosero in a park around 7:15 p.m. and took him into custody without incident, the Associated Press reported. Rosero is a suspect in the May 30 slayings of brothers Jesus and Sebastian Perez-Salome, ages 8 and 9, and a third victim in Lebanon, Pa.

Two other suspects in the murders, including a minor, had already been arrested in Lebanon shortly after the murders, officials say. Prosecutors said they intend to pursue the death penalty against the two adult suspects.

The two child victims had been playing with kittens in the backyard of their Lebanon home before the murders, officials say. The boys' mother was working at a nearby convenience store when she heard gunshots and went home to find her children shot, a relative told AP.

Authorities say the suspects were allegedly targeting the third person who was fatally shot, 19-year-old Joshua Lugo-Perez, who also lived in the home but was not related to the children. Lugo-Perez apparently had been targeted over a "previous argument" with the shooters, according to officials.

Rosero fled the scene in a white BMW that investigators were able to link to his girlfriend, TIffany Koziara. Koziara lied to authorities about her contact with Rosero and booked a hotel for herself and Rosero while authorities searched her house, according to the prosecutor's office. She has been charged with hindering the apprehension of a fugitive.

A statewide search for the white BMW led marshals to Philly, officials say. Rosero was found with the keys to the car, and the car was nearby.



Rosero told detectives that he drove himself and the other shooters to the house where the murders occured, according to the Lebanon County District Attorney's Office. He also admitted to firing multiple shots.



The two other suspects include Alex Torres Santos, 22, and a 16-year-old male. All three remain in custody and have been charged with three counts of criminal homicide, conspiracy and other crimes, according to authorities.

