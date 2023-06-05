Delco teen fatally shot by police after he allegedly struck 2 state troopers on I-95 near Penn's Landing

A teenager from Glen Mills was fatally shot by a Pennsylvania state trooper after he allegedly struck two troopers with his car during a street race on I-95 near Penn's Landing early Sunday morning, authorities said.

Anthony Allegrini Jr., an 18-year-old who was slated to graduate from Interboro High School in Prospect Park later this month, allegedly struck the state troopers after he failed to yield as they attempted to stop his car, according to the Pennsylvania State Police. One of the troopers opened fire, striking Allegrini.

The incident occurred shortly before 3:30 a.m. State troopers had responded to the area after receiving reports of numerous pedestrians and vehicles blocking the roadway. The vehicles reportedly were doing burnouts and oversteering. Prior to the troopers' arrival, there had been reports of gunshots in the area, state police said.

Allegrini was pronounced dead at the scene by medics from the Philadelphia Fire Department. The troopers who were struck sustained minor injuries, police said. Through Sunday morning, a car could be seen taped off along the highway as officers investigated the incident, NBC Philadelphia reported.

Prior to the incident, police had responded to other reports of street racing. Just before midnight, they had responded to Torresdale and Cottman avenues in Northeast Philly, and, at 1 a.m., to Bustleton and Poquessing avenues, the Inquirer reported.

"This type of reckless and aggressive behavior cannot and will not be tolerated," Mayor Jim Kenney tweeted after news of several drag racing events was reported Sunday. "Dangerous actions like these put everyone in our city at risk, especially our officers who work hard to keep our residents safe. This is unacceptable."

John McNesby, president of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5, released a statement on Facebook saying the city was "under siege by criminal activity" and that officers are understaffed to adequately address widespread incidents like the ones that occurred throughout the city.

Allegrini's girlfriend, Reagan Hocking, told 6ABC that the drag race was a car meet and that her boyfriend was a car enthusiast. She said she knew something was wrong when the 18-year-old didn't come home Saturday night, and drove out to the scene along with his parents on Sunday morning.

"I do agree that that (the drag race) might not be the most safe thing to do in the world," Hocking told NBC Philadelphia. "But what's not safe is a cop showing up and killing an innocent life."

Hocking suggested Allegrini may have been shot outside of his vehicle, pointing to a video circulating on social media, NBC reported. The authenticity of that video has not been verified.

State police did not immediately respond to PhillyVoice's request for comment, but told the Inquirer that the incident remains under investigation and no additional information was available.

The state police and Philadelphia District Attorney's Office are investigating the incident.